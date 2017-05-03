Storage Quarters, a full-service commercial and household storage warehouse, is pleased to announce it has received an “A+” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. The company is proud to stand by its commitment to practicing excellence in customer service and adhering to all BBB Standards.

“Our whole team, at both of our storage warehouse locations in Garden City and Whitestone New York, have been working hard to exceed customer expectations, from initial contact to ongoing service” says Liz Geller, Marketing Director. “Whether you are a medical office who wants to digitize records, or a legal firm who wants to store documents or a homeowner that wants affordable self-storage we are your company.”

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has provided Business Profiles to provide consumers and businesses information on business in order to help them make wise buying decisions for over 100 years. Their slogan “Start with Trust” is earned because their site bbb.org is used over 172 million times to research companies and charities for free.

Established in 1998, Storage Quarters, offer mobile document shredding, paper shredding, scanning, records management, on-demand storage and self-storage. Their offered services provide their clients with low cost, highly secured and convenient solutions to meet the storage needs of their customers.

Storage Quarters is a family operated and owned company that offers secure, safe and affordable storage solutions to small and large businesses. The company is very proud to say that all their storage centers are fire sprinkled pest free, with climate controlled environments and state-of-the-art facilities and alarmed and monitored 24/7 to secure the protection of their clients. For more details and information about their affordable, secure and safe storage solutions, please feel free to visit their website or get in touch with them today.

To learn more, please check out http://www.storagequarters.com

