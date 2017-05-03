Albany, New York, May 03, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Europe Market Study on Automotive Parts Remanufacturing: Germany Anticipated to Create Incremental Opportunity 1.8X Times that of the U.K. Between 2016 and 2024”. A solution-oriented approach and process up-gradation are two important focus points for key players operating in the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market, as highlighted in a new report.

After an extensive study of the market, the analysts have noticed that it is necessary to strengthen partnership with sales and distribution partners for better output. Further, they have observed that to meet the requirement of new and advanced parts for reconditioning and testing, the up-gradation of the remanufacturing process is essential. While differentiating strategies, the expert team of analysts have found that long-term strategic partnerships with raw material suppliers may provide future growth opportunities for remanufacturers.

Report Description

This report consists of an overview of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market in terms of value. In addition, it also includes analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side, which are influencing the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with pertinent decision-making insights. This report provides a detailed analysis of the automotive parts remanufacturing market across various countries in the Europe region. It provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the automotive parts remanufacturing market including service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the development of the market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each European country. Insights from this extensive market study are provided with an objective to enable market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for automotive parts remanufacturing across the different countries. This exclusive report provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis. The report concludes with key industry recommendations from both the demand and supply perspectives to companies planning to foray into the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market.

Europe Automotive Parts Remanufacturing Market: Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market, we have divided the report into three sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Components

Engine and Related Parts Turbocharger EGR Valve Carburettors

Transmission and Related Parts Clutches Bearings

Electricals and Electronics Starters Alternators Others

Wheel and Brakes Related Hub Assemblies Master Cylinders Brake Calipers Bearings

A/C Compressors

Steering

Fuel Systems

Others

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (PC)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

All-Terrain Vehicles

Off-Highway Vehicles

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Research Methodology

Market volume is inferred through in-depth secondary research and validated from industry experts through primary interviews. Each interview is thoroughly analyzed and average market volume is deduced and reconfirmed prior to incorporating in the report. The price of remanufacturing components is deduced on the basis of component type, where the average price of each component type is inferred across all the five assessed countries. The market value of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market is thus calculated from the data inferred from the average selling price and market volume.

For the eight year forecast of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market, various macroeconomic factors and changing trends have been observed, giving an idea about the future of the market. Other important factors considered to arrive at market forecast include the size of the current market, data from the demand side and the supply side and other dynamics shaping the scenario of the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market. In the compilation of the report, the forecast is conducted in terms of CAGR, while other important criteria such as year-on-year growth and absolute dollar opportunity have also been incorporated presenting the client with crystal clear insights and future opportunities likely to emerge in the Europe automotive parts remanufacturing market.

