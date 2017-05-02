Albany, New York, May 2, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Global Market Study on Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing: Panel 1 Tests Segment Anticipated to Dominate the Global Market During the Forecast Period”. Manufacturers operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market focus on developing innovative products to retain their market share. Key players in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are focusing on the development of new technologies for tests such as oral suspensions and transdermal patches.

While considering the overall market approach, the analysts of Persistence Market Research have presented their findings in a new report.

According to the report, suppliers hold patents for proprietary technologies like sequencing that is usually technology-specific and is generally provided by the same suppliers. The report targets key geographies while researching the global non-invasive prenatal testing market and highlights two important aspects. Firstly, North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Europe and APAC. Secondly, the non-invasive prenatal testing market in MEA is likely to record comparatively less growth due to low awareness about non-invasive prenatal testing among key stakeholders such as patients and healthcare professionals. When it comes to differentiating the strategies of manufacturers in this market, it has been observed that manufacturers are focused on developing novel platforms and technologies for prenatal testing with lower pricing, thus expecting to increase their respective market shares.

This report covers the global non-invasive prenatal testing market performance in terms of revenue contribution from various segments. This section also includes Persistence Market Research’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities, which are influencing the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The report begins with an overview of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market and key market definitions. This section also underlines factors influencing the growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market along with a detailing of the key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Key region-specific trends are included to better equip clients with information and hidden insights. Furthermore, Persistence Market Research provides a competitive landscape of the top market companies and their strategic developments. The next section of the report highlights the growth trends of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The study discusses key regional trends contributing to the growth of the non-invasive prenatal testing market worldwide, as well as analyses the extent to which drivers are influencing this market in each region. The competitive landscape provides report audiences with a dashboard view of competitor firms. Detailed company profiles include company-specific long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market.

Market Segmentation

By Test Type

Panel 1 Tests

Panel 2 Tests

Panel 3 Tests

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Maternity Clinics

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations etc. have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers while studying the performance of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored in while forecasting market numbers. Bottom-up approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category, while top-down approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. The analysts have taken into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of various market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. In-depth secondary research has been used to ascertain overall market size, top industry players, top products, and industry associations. The analysts have conducted primary interviews with industry experts, distributors and retailers to arrive at estimated market numbers.

