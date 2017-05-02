Albany, New York, May 2, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Global Market Study on Hazelnut: Food End Use Industry Segment Anticipated to Dominate the Global Market in Terms of Value and Volume over the Forecast Period”. This study provides data for 2015 along with a forecast for the period 2016–2026. The main objective of the report is to identify dynamics in the market and provide recent updates and insights affecting various segments of the global hazelnut market.

To provide better understanding of the market, the report also includes an analysis of drivers, restraints, and trends across various regions, which influence the current market scenario and future status of the global hazelnut market over the forecast period.

Report Description

To understand consumption patterns and to assess opportunities likely to emerge in the global hazelnut market, the report is divided into four sections namely, by part, by form, by application, and by region. The report analyzes the global hazelnut market in terms of market volume (Metric Tons) and market value (US$ Mn). The report also includes Persistence Market Research’s analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends observed across the global hazelnut value chain are also included in the report. The report highlights existing opportunities in the global hazelnut market to equip readers with crystal-clear, decision-making insights.

Market Segmentation

By Hazelnut Parts

Kernel / Seed

Shell / Case

By Hazelnut Forms

Raw Hazelnut

Processed Hazelnut

Hazelnut Oil

By Hazelnut Applications

Food Confectionary Bakery Others

Beverages Liquor Coffee Others (Mocktails, etc.)

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

The report covers an in-depth analysis of all components of the value chain in the global hazelnut market. In the final section of the report on the global hazelnut market, a competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of global hazelnut manufacturers, retailers, and distributors. The report also contains company profiles of some of the key players operating in the global hazelnut market.

Research Methodology

To deduce the global hazelnut market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise and segment-wise split, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution of the global hazelnut market. The report begins with sizing the base year in terms of value and volume. This forms the basis for forecasting how the global hazelnut market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, Persistence Market Research triangulates the data via different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and other key dynamics of the global hazelnut market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the global hazelnut market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global hazelnut market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global hazelnut market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global hazelnut market, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global hazelnut market.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

