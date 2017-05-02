Albany, New York, May 2, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Global Market Study on Glycine: Asia Pacific and Europe Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth Between 2016 and 2024”. The U.S is a large consumer of glycine, while the largest producer of glycine is China. Market Research highlights that the cost of glycine depends largely on the cost of chemicals and energy. In addition, analysts of this market research company have also observed that volatile raw material prices are affecting the prices of glycine.

Request For Sample Report@ http://www.mrrse.com/sample/2857

While targeting different geographies in the drafting of a new report.

Market Research analysts have come to a conclusion that the North America region’s demand for glycine is very high, which creates opportunity for market players from different countries in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific holds a high market share and is expected to create high incremental opportunity in the global glycine market. Another observation is that by importing tech grade from countries where the cost of production is low and purifying it into food grade will help in significant reduction of cost. The analysts have also noticed further that importing glycine at low rates from China to the U.S. and routed through Canada can avoid anti-dumping duties.

The principal objective of this report is to present insights into the many advancements that have already been made in the global glycine market. The report provides updates on drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the global glycine market. The report demarcates market dynamics that are predicted to influence the current market situation and the future status of the global glycine market over the forecast period.

Inclusion of primary verbatim data is the uniqueness of this report

A highly placed official in one of the key glycine companies in Eastern Europe has stated that prices of cheap drugs from the list of vital medicines may significantly increase in Russia this year due to a recent decision by the Russian government to refrain from implementing further state regulation of prices for drugs from this segment. This means that the government will allow pharmaceutical companies to set their own prices for such vital and cheap drugs as aspirin, ibuprofen, glycine, and water for injection. Another official from a leading glycine company from the APAC region has explained that the Chinese glycine industry has always witnessed overcapacity in the past few years, but the capacity of glycine in China will keep increasing in the coming five years. Another official further stated that glycine and glyphosate manufacturers already have their own ambitions in the global glycine market.

Make an Enquiry@ http://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/2857

Report Description

The report commences with a market overview that highlights the market scenario and provides key insights into the global glycine market. The report further discusses market dynamics including market drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends and key regulations in the global glycine market. This is followed by a comprehensive analysis of value and supply chain analysis along with the highlighting of key participants and associated process components. In addition, location analysis, production vs. consumption analysis and the listing of key producers, consumers and traders has been provided across all regional levels. The report provides detailed market share analysis, Y-o-Y growth and market attractiveness analysis on the basis of various segments. In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been provided to present the business operations of some of the key players along with a dashboard containing market share and competitive analysis. Detailed profiles of some of the manufacturers have also been included within the scope of the report to estimate their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats along with long-term and short-term strategies, recent developments and offerings in the global glycine market.

Market Segmentation

By Grades

Tech Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

By Application

Chemical

Feed

Food

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Research Methodology

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size for the global glycine market. It is important to note that in an ever changing economy, the report not only conducts forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market based on key parameters like Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth to interpret the predictability of the market as well as to identify the right opportunities for market players operating in the global glycine market. Another key feature of this report is that it includes the analysis of all key market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is critical in evaluating the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve in the global market. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis of the global glycine market will help identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global glycine market. The report also provides strategic recommendations and key success factors for new entrants in the global glycine market.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/109558601025749677847/posts

Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mrrse

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MRRSEmrrse