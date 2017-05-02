In this report, the EMEA Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.
EMEA Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) sales volume (Units), price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Biotronic
Evokes
SpecialtyCare
Impulse Monitoring
Medtronic
CM&F
Cadwell
Dr. Langer
Accurate Monitoring
Nobilis Health
Procirca
Medsurant Monitoring
Axiom
Neuro Alert
2Synapse
Clinical Neurodiagnostics
Neurolink Monitoring
CNS Neuromonitoring
SafeOp Surgical
Neurodiagnostic TEX
Bromedicon
Rhythmlink
Cicel
NCC
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (Units), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/Unit), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
EEG Type
EMG Type
Evoked Potentials Type
SEP
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (Units), market share and growth rate of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring (IONM) for each application, including
Hospital
Clinic
Other
