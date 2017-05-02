CONRIC PR & Marketing was honored to receive three Awards of Distinction and a Judge’s Award at the 2017 Image Awards Ceremony on April 13 at the Alliance for the Arts. These awards were provided for excellence in news release, online audience engagement and crisis communication categories. The Image Awards competition is conducted annually by the Southwest Florida Chapter of the Florida Public Relations Association to recognize outstanding public relations programs and to encourage and promote the development of public relations professionalism in the region.

An Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its communication plan for Voice of Fort Myers Beach, which provided an online platform where Fort Myers Beach residents and business owners could share their voice in favor of responsible development.

In the category of Online Audience Engagement, an Award of Distinction was presented to CONRIC for its work on behalf of the Culligan City of Palms Classic basketball tournament. A breakthrough six-day social media campaign using Twitter, Snapchat and Facebook, the agency galvanized audiences to share high-energy courtside content, foster fan engagement and drive ticket sales to the premier boys’ basketball tournament in the U.S.

In the category of News Release, a third Award of Distinction honored CONRIC’s outstanding success in generating awareness of the FlipTowel product launch for the purpose of raising $15,000 in 30 days to allow its inventor to continue to improve its design and bring it to market. This news release entry also garnered a Judge’s Award, presented by judges for an outstanding entry that achieves maximum results while using a minimum amount of money.

CONRIC President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramos-Williams said, “As our agency continues to grow and serve an increasingly diverse portfolio of clients, it’s gratifying to be recognized by our peers at the Florida Public Relations Association for our efforts year after year. Even more gratifying is the trust our clients place in us to develop and implement award winning campaigns that achieve all goals and objectives.”