Campus Consortium, the largest global association schools, colleges and universities today announced the award winners of the first round of grants for 2017. Campus Consortium received a total of 48 grant applications and awarded IT grants to 16 Higher-Ed Institutions. The total grant award amounted to about one million dollars and will be leveraged by these institutions for implementing IT solutions for their campuses. Below is a complete list of award winners:

1. Bellevue-University

2. Bethel-College

3. Calumet-College-of-St.-Joseph

4. Columbia-College

5. Columbia-International-University

6. Converse-College

7. Huntington-University

8. Indiana-Tech

9. Limestone-College

10. Marian-University

11. Stetson-University

12. Valparaiso-University

13. Voorhees-College

14. York-College

15. Southeast Technical Institute

16. Webber-International-University

” We are happily overwhelmed with the response to the Grant Program. The objective of the Campus Consortium Grant Program is to assist Institutions with a smaller IT Budget implement new technology services and reap the benefits,” states Anjli Jain, Chairman of Campus Consortium. “We are glad to live up to our mission and hope these grants will help aid colleges and universities to implement IT solutions aimed at student success and engagement on Campus.”

The Campus Consortium Grant Program & Committee was created by Anjli Jain in 2003. Through strategic partnerships with the top brands in the education industry, the Consortium built a base of Grants that would help alleviate the budget crisis. Over the past 14 years, millions of dollars have been granted to almost a hundred institutions. During this first round of grants, the Consortium received a total of 48 grant applications and awarded 16 schools based on the qualification criteria.