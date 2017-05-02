Albany, New York, May 2, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) announces the addition of a new report titled “Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA Market Study on System Integration in Telecommunication: Operational Support System (OSS) Segment Projected to Register High Y-o-Y Growth Through 2024”. The analysts of Persistence Market Research have forecasted the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA system integration in telecommunication market on the basis of the current market scenario and have observed that in future, the market is expected to witness entry of new startups, which can change overall market dynamics.

The report offers an eight year forecast where the yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. The analysts have adopted a top-down approach to assess market numbers for each product category, while a bottom-up approach has been used to counter-validate the reached market numbers. This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA system integration in telecommunication market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of this solution and service. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on system integration in telecommunication solutions across the regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America and EMEA.

In a bid to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, industry connotations, distributors, and software developers the analysts have carried out an in-depth secondary research of the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA system integration in telecommunication market. The expert team of analysts have also conducted interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers for data collection and verification. This report has evaluated the present scenario and future growth prospects of the system integration in telecommunication market across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA regions for the projected period. The analysts have considered 2015 as the base year and accordingly have provided data for the trailing 12 months.

Report Description

The report includes an overview of the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and EMEA system integration in telecommunication market in terms of value. Apart from this, the report also comprises an analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, demand and economy side influencing the market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model is included in this report to facilitate clients with crystal clear decision-making insights. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for system integration in telecommunication across the assessed regions. The report also provides a detailed analysis covering key trends, absolute dollar opportunity and BPS analysis. A detailed analysis of system integration in telecommunication across various countries of the assessed regions has also been provided. The report presents a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the system integration in telecommunication ecosystem including latest technological developments as well as service offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing this market in each country.

The report includes a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers in the value chain, presence in the system integration in telecommunication portfolio and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the systems integration in telecommunication value chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the system integration in telecommunication market space.

Research Methodology

To calculate the Asia Pacific, Latin America & EMEA system integration in telecommunication market size, the analysts have identified top 30 players of the market based on their revenue and industry presence. The report estimates their revenue share in the BSS/OSS software category by tracking their subscription and license contracts, through extensive primary and secondary research. In order to finalize the market numbers, certain assumptions have been built considering various factors such as global macroeconomic trends and digitalization in telecom. This report analyzes all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Asia Pacific, Latin America & EMEA system integration in telecommunication market.

Market Segmentation

By Solution Operational Support System (OSS) Business Support System (BSS)



By Region Latin America EMEA Asia Pacific



