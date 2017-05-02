Jupiter, FL, USA — Light Space & Time Online Art Gallery (http://www.lightspacetime.art) announces an art call for the gallery’s 7th Annual “Animals” Online Juried Art Competition for the month of May 2017. The gallery invites all 2D and 3D artists (including photographers) from around the world to make online submissions for possible inclusion in the Gallery’s June 2017 online group art exhibition.

Light Space & Time encourages entries from artists regardless of where they reside and regardless of their experience or education in the art field. The Animals theme will be the artist’s interpretation and depiction of living organisms, mammals, birds, insects and any animals that may also live in water. We will accept art on this subject that is either representational or abstract. The deadline to apply to this art competition is May 27, 2017.

Winners of the “Animals” Online Art Exhibition will receive extensive worldwide publicity in the form of Artsy.net (http://www.artsy.net/light-space-and-time) artist exposure (only artists who are with an Artsy.net gallery can have their art shown), email marketing, 1000+ press release announcements, event announcement posts and social media marketing. Our goal is to make the art world aware of the exhibition and in particular, the winning artists’ accomplishments. Links back to each artist’s website is included as part of this award package.

Artists will also receive a digital Award Certificate, Event Postcard, Press Releases and “Leveraging Your Success” marketing materials if they place in this exhibition.

Interested artists should provide their best “Animals” art now or before the deadline. For further information interested artists may apply online here: http://www.lightspacetime.art/2017-animals-online-art-competition.