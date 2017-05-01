With Sri Lankan companies getting good business from India, Sri Lanka Tea Board has scored a hat trick of pavilions at the Mumbai World Tea Coffee Expo 2017 by confirming its participation at this unique annual expo for the 3rd time in a row. Wider acceptance for their teas has encouraged the tiny island nation to aggressively tap global markets including India and this move is significant as the country is celebrating 150 years of its tea industry. Being held in the global city of Mumbai, World Tea Coffee Expo or WTCE, attracts serious buyers from across the world as also from entire India. The 5th edition of this international expo shall be held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai India from 16th – 18th Nov 2017.

The SL Pavilion at WTCE has been getting bigger each year and displays an array of teas, brands and flavours from some of the leading member companies. A number of Sri Lankan brands have already established presence in India through joint ventures and/or distribution agreements. At WTCE, companies not only get buyers but also potential partners and distributors across India.

“A professionally executed, dedicated platform like WTCE goes a long way in smoothening the trade process and also enables cost cutting for participants by minimizing high marketing or market penetration costs” states Mr Rohan Pethiyagoda, Chairman, Sri Lanka Tea Board. Latest technological innovations in the Tea, Coffee and allied sectors are accessible under a single roof making it much easier for players to embark upon Greenfield ventures, modernization, expansion or diversification.

The expo also has significant participation from allied industries such as Packaging, Vending Solutions, equipment, machineries, flavours, Retail chains, Premixes, Government boards, consultants/certifications, accessories and other technologies. Additional activities at the WTCE will include B2B match-making, Workshops & Championships and a High Level 2-day Conference by Industry leaders, academicians and policy makers.

The 2016 edition hosted 67 companies – including Pavilions from Tea Board of India and Sri Lanka Tea Board – which showcased their best to a business visitor base of 3400+ which included senior level decision makers comprising of Retailers, Wholesalers, Distributors, hypermarkets/multi-product retail chains, Tea/Coffee Estate owners, potential franchisees, purchase managers of medium-to-large offices, HoReCa sector professionals many of whom placed large orders with exhibitors. The 2-day hi level conference discussed issues facing the sector and workshops on last day imparted technical skills. Experts from across India were a part of the conference and workshops.

Says Ms. Priti M Kapadia, Director, Sentinel Exhibitions Asia P Ltd, “WTCE is the catalyst for companies to expand presence & get branded visibility in India as well as abroad. The show offers the only annual opportunity in India to have one-on-one interaction with serious market players & understand changing consumer patterns.” For further information please log onto www.worldteacoffeeexpo.com or call on +912228625131 or email to info@worldteacoffeeexpo.com / Sampath@pureceylontea.com