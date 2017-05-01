Katy, TX, 2017/ Press Release: Grow your business with SEO services provided by GregMedia, Inc. The Katy, TX based internet marketing company offers comprehensive solutions to small, medium and large scale businesses. The team aims at generating leads, improving website’s ranking as well as ROI by using white-hat techniques. The SEO experts establish a customized SEO plan and implement it according to the needs of the clients. Their result oriented approach increases the website ranking on leading search engines like Google, Bing, Yahoo etc.

SEO Services Provided By GregMedia, Inc.:

Analysis: The SEO team analyzes the website’s structure, coding, HTML and other parameters like meta tags, alt tags, title tags, keyword distribution, internal linking structure etc. to focus on the target audience.

On-Page SEO: The elements included in on-page SEO are page titles, internal linking, meta tags, meta descriptions, URL structure, keyword density etc. Unique and interesting content is also created to make the website rank well.

Off-Page SEO: Social media marketing, blogging, forum postings, directory submissions, social bookmarking, photo sharing, pdf sharing, video promotions, classifieds etc. are some off-page techniques.

Local SEO: The SEO specialists carefully localize the target keywords and make use of best local resources such as Yelp, Angie’s List, Yellow Pages etc. to promote the client’s website.

Why Choose GregMedia, Inc.?

Dedicated and experienced SEO team

High search engine rankings

100% result tracking

To know more about SEO services provided by GregMedia, Inc., call at (281) 394 – 1605 or visit 24044 Cinco Village Center Blvd., Suite 100, Katy, TX 77494. You can also log on to www.gregmedia.com for further information.