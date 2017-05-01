Albany, New York, May 01, 2017: Oxalyl chloride also known as oxalyl dichloride, oxalic acid chloride or ethanedioyl dichloride is a colorless liquid that is used in the production of various chemicals. A new market report connected to this element has been published to the online repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) and is titled as “Oxalyl Chloride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2023”. This report is a professional and in-depth investigation of the present state and future outlook of the global oxalyl chloride market. It also provides key statistics and data on the market status of major manufacturers and also features valuable guidance and directions to companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Firstly, the report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, product descriptions, manufacturing process, and applications. A brief synopsis of its historical developments is prepared by analyzing the market’s trajectory over the years. Other aspects such as current market trends, future prospects, and trend of manufacturing technologies are also discussed in the report. Through the mathematical analysis, the report describes the industrial factors like production value, profit/loss, capacity, cost and supply/demand. As per the key findings of the report, global oxalyl chloride market is mainly driven by increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry. One of the major applications of oxalyl chloride is the preparation of antioxidants. On the other hand, environmental and health regulations associated with oxalyl chloride is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Another vital part of the report is the segmentation of the global oxalyl chloride market based on key parameters like type, technology, application and geographical region. Geographically, the major regions included in the report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Among these regions, North America is the largest market for oxalyl chloride, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. Europe has the third largest demand for oxalyl chloride, with Western Europe experiencing the greatest demand in this region.

Finally, the report provides information about the major global companies operating in the market in detail. The chief manufacturers in the oxalyl chloride market are TCI Chemicals, Sarchem Laboratories Inc., MainPlus Chemicals Ltd., and Sant Cruz Biotechnology Inc. among others. As a part of company profiling, the report includes each company’s general information, product specifications, past performance, capacity and contact information.

