Albany, New York, May 1, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new study titled, “Digital Impression System Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024”.This report on the digital impression system market provides analysis for the period 2015–2025, wherein 2016 is the base year and the period from 2017 to 2025 is the forecast period. Data for 2015 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global digital impression system market growth during the said period. Trends that are playing a major role in the driving the global digital impression system market have also been covered in the study. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 in terms of revenue (value) estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies.

Digital impression is a technology that uses light emitting diode (LED), lasers or other optical sources to scan intraoral images. It provides three-dimensional (3D) scanned images with high clarity that enables dentists create restorations quickly; thereby speeding up the overall treatment. It helps in eliminating the limitations that includes multiple impressions and wastage of impression materials used in traditional impression. Moreover, digital impression system is an eco-friendly process as it eliminates the need for disposable impression materials and plastic trays. Intraoral scanners help in cutting down the number of steps involved in impression as well as errors.

The report offers key industry developments in the digital impression system. Porter Five Force analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the digital impression system is also covered in the report. It further shows market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares segments market attractiveness on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

Global Digital Impression System Market: Segmentation

The global digital impression system has been segmented on the basis of type and compatibility. Based on type, the market has been further classified into standalone (plug & play intraoral scanner) and mobile/portable system (intraoral scanner, tablet/screens and cart). By compatibility, the market is further classified into third party compatible and integrated.

Geographically, the report classifies the global digital impression system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for region wise prominent countries which covered in the report include the following – the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, India, Japan, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil and Argentina.

Global Digital Impression System Market: Competitive Analysis

In conclusion, the report presents competition landscape which include competition matrix, market share analysis of major players in the global digital impression system based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (intraoral scanner provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are attributed to company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

The key players of digital impression system market have been profiled with a focus on competitive details such as company and financial overview, business strategies, and their recent developments. The company profile of major players that have been incorporated in this report include as Sirona Dentals Systems, Inc., 3Shape A/S, Align Technology, Inc. (Itero), 3M ESPE (The 3M Company), Carestream Health, Inc., Densys3D Ltd., Dental Wings Inc, Glidewell Laboratories (IOS Compatibility, Inc.), Ormco Corporation and Planmeca Oy.

The global digital impression system is segmented as below:

By Type

Standalone (Plug & Play Intraoral Scanner)

Mobile / Portable System (Intraoral Scanner, Tablet / Screens and Cart)

By Compatibility

Third Party Compatible

Integrated

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



