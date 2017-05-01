Press Release

Crossword Public Relations Announces New Client Wins

May 2017, New Delhi: Crossword Public Relations, a global communication firm, founded in the year 2014 and headquartered , New Delhi, has made a strong start to the year 2017 by adding three new clients – C-Zentrix, GetMyParking , Red Riding Scarves and Veeba Foods Services Pvt Ltd to the list of its diversified clientele. Crossword Public Relations has its presence in more than 250 cities in India and 10 countries around the globe. The agency specializes in offering a gamut of services in the domains of lifestyle, fashion, health, entertainment and education.

C-Zentrix is a simplified call centre technology solution provider ; Red Riding Scarves isa brand of edgy, urbane and classy scarves, Get My Parking is a cloud-based mobile parking and Veeba Foods Services Pvt Ltd is engaged in manufacturing and marketing Sauces, Emulsions, Toppings, Syrups etc. Crossword Public Relations specializes in public relations, communications, brand strategy, event management, social media, crisis management et al. technology startup.

When asked about their rapid growth in the field of communication and public relations in such a short span of time, Mr. Rajnish Jain,Founder & Group Head , Crossword Public Relations said, “ We are elated on the new client wins , there couldn’t have been a better way to start the new quarter of the year 2017. We put our best possible efforts in making our clients happy . Seeing our clients satisfied with our work encourages us to work more hard for them.”

Also, Crossword Public Relations handles many projects across India like Hitachi, Ester Industries, SriLankan Airlines, FIITJEE, Edelweisis, Google, BASF, Wai Wai Noodles, HP, Pan Bahar, Infosys etc.

About Crossword Public Relations

Crossword Public Relations is a global communication firm founded in 2014 with an unparalleled network in more than 250cities in India and 10 countries around the globe. The pioneering Pay-Per-Use model was the foundation of the company, provided brands and other PR agencies a single window professional service with media outreach in smaller towns and cities. The Pay-Per-Use model was immensely successful and brought Crossword Public Relations in the limelight owing to its dynamic approach and commendable work ethics.

