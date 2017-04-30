The new Flying Grand Regulator Skeleton Limited Edition from Chronoswiss is a study in masterly minimalization from the Swiss atelier. With its vestigial dial and a skeletonized movement, this is a stunning timepiece, both innovative in design and avant garde in appearance. The result is a multidimensional Regulator watch with an elaborately constructed dial and deep insights.

The skeletonization exudes a particularly contemporary aura due to the masculine size of 44 mm and the innovative clear lines of the piece. In addition to the uncomplicated language of design, the dynamic colouring with lots of black and red accents supports this effect. The funnel-shaped hour scale in dark cherry red is an absolute eye catcher. Even the inside of the strap made from distinctive hornback alligator captures your attention with the same colour tone.

Chronoswiss’ love of detail and horological finesse is also on display in this latest addition to the Regulator Collection: There is a smaller counterpart under the minute hand that accurately depicts an inverse image of the areas of the minute scale on a central miniature scale. These are hidden from view due to the overlapping of the large scale with the hour funnel. This trick elicits unclouded joy for the sophisticated design because the minutes can still be precisely read.

The aesthetically skeletonized hand-wound movement is characterized by a stop seconds mechanism: Activating the crown triggers a slide that blocks the balance spring. Thus even the seconds hand can be stopped and precisely set.

Skeleton watches have become a tradition at Chronoswiss: For example, it was the first brand to present a serially produced, skeletonized automatic chronograph (Opus) in 1995. This was followed with the Pathos model in 1998, also a skeleton chronograph with a split second function, as well as the first skeletonized chronograph in the sporty Timemaster line in 2014 (Timemaster Chronograph Skeleton).

The Flying Grand Regulator Skeleton is limited edition only. Connoisseurs of red-gold watches can secure one of ten specimens; 30 watches are being produced with the stainless steel case.

Technical Data

Model – Sirius Flying Grand Regulator Skeleton (Limited Edition)

References:

CH-6723S-BKRE Stainless steel, dial skeletonized, limited to 30 pieces.

CH-6721SR-BKRE 18-karat red gold, skeletonized, limited to 10 pieces.

Displays Off-centre hours at 12:00, central minutes, small seconds at 6:00

Case Solid 21-part case crafted in 18-karat red gold or stainless steel, satin finish and polished, bezel with side knurling and curved, non-reflecting sapphire crystal, screw-down case back with satin finish and flat sapphire crystal, onion crown, water resistance up to 3 bar, strap bars screwed in with patented Autobloc system.

Dimensions Ø 44 mm, height 12.48 mm.

Movement Chronoswiss caliber C. 677S, manual winding, modified on Regulator dial, skeletonized.

Diameter Ø 37,20 mm (ca. 16 ½ ´´´).

Height 4.50 mm.

Jewels 17 Balance.

Hand-crafted Glucydur balance, with stop seconds mechanism.

Balance spring Nivarox I.

Fine adjustment Swan-neck precision regulator.

Shock protection Incabloc.

Frequency 2,5 Hz., 18.000 A/h (semi-oscillations).

Power reserve Approx. 40 hours.

Finish Pallet, pallet-wheel and screws polished, plate and bridges skeletonized and circular grained; gear-wheels skeletonized.

Dial Sophisticated dial construction on several levels. Skeletonized base, galvanic black, with funnel construction, hour´s scale with red translucent varnish. Middle level galvanic black with hand-painted individual number of limitation. Top level galvanic black, screwed on foundation blocks.

Watch hands Shape Poire Stuart; curved and rhodium-plated and diamond cut or lacquered.

Strap Louisiana alligator leather “horn back”, with red lining; folding clasp.