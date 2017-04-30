Noida 29th April, 2017: ‘The Great Indian Fashion Week 2017’ day one kick started with lavish affair held at The Great India Place, Noida. The event was hosted by Entertainment City Limited, which has huge success with indulging shoppers and creating a perfect destination for engaging the crowd at ‘THE GREAT INDIA PLACE and GARDENS GALLERIA’.

On the day one Mr. India Arry Dabas and Miss India Universe Noyonita Lodh walked the ramp and showcased the Summer Collection for the year along with top international and indian models. The Show was choreographed, curated and presented by Fashion Guru Prasad Bidapa.

Some of the key brands that were showcased their latest collections are Skechers, Casio, Globus, Trends from Reliance, Pantaloons, Pantaloons Women, Monte Carlo, Liberty, Baby G, G-Shock & Kasrr to name a few.

The objective of The Great Indian Fashion Week (TGIFW) is to bring to the forefront the growing importance of Noida as a fashion hub in Delhi NCR. This is also the time when most of the premium brands that operate, in The Great India Place Mall and Gardens Galleria Mall, come out with their exclusive Summer Collections for the year. It is an attempt to showcase their latest collections to the discerning audience of Delhi NCR. It also firmly embeds, The Great India Place mall as a destination of choice, for customers looking out for the best trends in fashion.

Fashion Guru Prasad Bidapa, with his vast global experience and exposure to some of the biggest, top of the line, fashion events in India and globally, TGIFW has created a mark in the Indian fashion circuit. Avant-garde designs and collections, top Indian and International models, beautifully choreographed sequences, foot tapping music and the scintillating ambience of The Great India Place created a heady mix that will be remembered by patrons for days to come.

Mr Mahim Singh – Mall head , TGIP mall , Entertainment City Ltd. said, ‘Since its inception, TGIP has always been at the forefront of innovation in the retail environment in the country. The Great Indian Fashion Week was another attempt at recreating and establishing the property in the highest echelons of fashion. We were overwhelmed by the response from our customers and partner brands. We will continue to create more opportunities for our customers to engage and interact with the best of brands, designers and fashion events in the future as well.’

Being the largest entertainment cum shopping mall in India which provides 1 million sq. ft. of retail space, TGIP conceived the idea of ‘THE GREAT INDIA FASHION WEEK’ to generate buzz amongst shoppers and start a tradition allowing brands and shoppers to engage directly through such activities. The show got a great response from the media and the audience, establishing Entertainment City as the Fashion hotspot in the NCR region.