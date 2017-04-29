Albany, New York, April 29, 2017 Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently announced the addition of a research report to its enormous online repository. The research report is titled as ‘Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024’.A new report by Persistence Market Research titled “Consumer Network Attached Storage (NAS) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024” is based on forecasts that focus on both global as well as regional trends in the economy, technology and population, along with company, product, country and demography specific trends. These trends are analyzed thoroughly and factors underlying these trends are also identified while studying the market. Persistence Market Research provides an eight year forecast for the global consumer network attached storage market between 2016 and 2024. The analysts have developed forecasting models in order to quantify the impact of each of the market factors on industry spending. A forecast scenario for each causative factor has been created and the contribution of each factor on a prospective basis is identified.

The factors considered to derive global market numbers include economic, technological, parent market (enterprise storage market) revenue, IT spending by various verticals for network attached storage applications and some behavioral and competitive factors that directly and indirectly impact the global consumer network attached storage market. This research report provides a detailed analysis of the global consumer network attached storage market and offers insights into the various factors driving the popularity of these products and solutions. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of key stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on the global consumer network attached storage components across different regions globally.

The inability of traditional storage to handle sheer volumes of data and increasing demand for efficient and easy backup operations are the key factors driving the growth of the global consumer network attached storage market during the forecast period. Additionally, enterprises opting for cost-effective storage solutions is likely to accelerate the growth of the consumer network attached storage market globally.

Report Description

The report starts with an overview of the global consumer network attached storage market. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the value chain, key drivers, and challenges influencing the global consumer network attached storage market. The global consumer network attached storage market is segmented on the basis of design, end user and region. A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the global consumer network attached storage market across different regions. The section provides a detailed analysis covering absolute dollar opportunity, BPS analysis, and market attractiveness analysis. The next section analyzes the performance of the global consumer network attached storage market across various countries in the different assessed regions.

The global consumer network attached storage market is consolidated in nature meaning this market is governed by top players and hence, by considering the market share contribution of top players, the analysts have calculated the global numbers for this market. The forecast presented here assesses the total revenue by value across the market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, the team of expert analysts have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global consumer network attached storage market will develop in the future.

The final section of the report includes a competitive landscape to provide clients with a dashboard view. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key players in the global consumer network attached storage market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the global consumer network attached storage market.

Research Methodology

Given the characteristics of the market, the analysts have triangulated the outcome of different types of analyses based on technology trends. In an ever-fluctuating global economy, this market research company not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyzes the market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the market. As previously highlighted, the global consumer network attached storage market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of design, end users and based on different regions are analyzed in terms of basis point share to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all market segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global consumer network attached storage market.

Key Segments Covered

By Design Rackmount Standalone

By End User Residential Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



