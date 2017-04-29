The latest trending report Global Computer On Module (COM) Market by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2022 offered by DecisionDatabases.com in an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

The Computer on Module (CoM), which is sometimes referred to as a System on Module, is an alternative to single board computers for embedded systems offering a more flexible and contoured solution. It is designed to plug into a carrier, or base board, and is generally a small processor module with a CPU and standard I/O capability. The complex effort associated with designing a CPU subsystem is avoided by using CoM functionality and a custom base board.

This report focuses on the Computer On Module (COM) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

• Kontron

• Congatec

• MSC Technologies (Avnet)

• Advantech

• ADLink

• Portwell

• Eurotech

• SECO srl

• Technexion

• Phytec

• Axiomtek

• Aaeon

• Toradex

• EMAC

• Avalue Technology

• CompuLab

• Variscite

• Digi International

• Olimex Ltd

• Shiratech (Aviv Technologies)

• Critical Link, LLC

• iWave Systems Technologies

• Calixto Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

• ARM Architecture

• x86 Architecture

• Power Architecture

• Other Architecture

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Computer On Module (COM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Computer On Module (COM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Computer On Module (COM), with sales, revenue, and price of Computer On Module (COM), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Computer On Module (COM), for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Computer On Module (COM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Computer On Module (COM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

