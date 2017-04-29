Home maintenance is a crucial activity designed to keep properties in new condition and add money value in the long run. A well maintained property is likely to fetch more than an unkempt one as it will not give the opportunity to depreciate its value by the buyer if and when the owners decide to dispose them. Maintenance services in Dubai provide valuable services to offices, homes and commercial establishments to keep them in pristine condition while arresting deterioration. Al Safwan Tech is one of the most sought after home maintenance companies in UAE as they are able to reel of a huge range of efficient and effective service designed to keep properties in prime condition.

Al Safwan Tech having offices in Dubai, UAE undertake the maintenance of residential buildings, commercial setups, penthouses, villas, sprawling bungalows, apartment complexes by offering carpentry work, woodcraft, cabinetry, partitioning work, glass walls, windows and doors, painting of offices and residential homes, plumbing and cleaning work and other related services. The company offers annual maintenance contract for keeping office and residential buildings clean and devoid of repairs so they fetch maximum value for their existence. The maintenance services in Dubai undertake annual contracts to upkeep buildings, homes and commercial complexes or offer one time service to carry out repairs, renovation, reinstallation, painting, polishing and other upkeep services.

The Al Safwan Tech, home maintenance service employs a team of experts for each of the assignment they take in so the task if completely efficiently, neatly and durably. The Dubai based company has a long list of customers in its annual maintenance muster and is most in demand for new construction as well as old ones. The company has huge experience in the field and has accumulated considerable amount of expertise over the years to complete assignments in a time bound manner while giving hundred percent to the task in hand. Visit the website www.ipropmaintenance.com to know about the home maintenance services offered by the company. You can call upon their services on phone numbers 04 354 6144 or 055 889 9348 or send email to info@ipropmaintenance.com to get instant response.

