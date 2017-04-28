Albany, New York, April 28, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new study titled, “Nutraceuticals Market -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.Transparency Market Research offer an 8-year forecast for the U.S nutraceuticals market between 2016 and 2024. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the projected period. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the trends, impact factors, market size and advancements in the U.S. nutraceuticals market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the U.S. nutraceuticals market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market.

Nutraceuticals are defined as those products that have an added functionality, apart from the general properties of the specific product. This functionality is often in the form of added ingredients such as nutrients, minerals, and protein. The products should also impart a clear physiological benefit and reduce the risk of certain chronic diseases. The growing consumption of nutraceuticals is primarily driven by the increasing consumer interest in everyday foods and beverages that are fortified with nutritious ingredients. Functional foods and beverages are important segments occupying a dominant share in the U.S. nutraceuticals market.

U.S. Nutraceuticals Market: Segmentation

The report analyses the market share of the Nutraceuticals on the basis of product type and product form. On the basis of product form, the market is segmented into tablets and capsules, liquids, powders and solids/semi-solids. By product type, the market is classified into functional food, functional beverages, and dietary supplements. It further provides a market outlook for 2016–2024 and sets the forecast within the context of the Nutraceuticals ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market.

This study discusses key trends contributing to growth of the Nutraceuticals market, as well as analyzes the degree to which each of these trends are influencing the market in U.S. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market. Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the U.S. nutraceuticals market.

U.S. Nutraceuticals Market: Competitive Analysis

The final section of the report discusses the overall competitive landscape of the U.S. nutraceuticals market. Within this section, a competitive landscape and market share analysis has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and give an understanding regarding the market shares of key players in the U.S nutraceuticals market. Detailed profiles of the manufacturers are included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Nutraceuticals space.

Apart from these, the capacity utilization of all the major players is also included in the report. Key players in the U.S. Nutraceuticals market include General Mills Inc., The Natures Bounty Co. (NBTY), Amway Enterprises, Herbalife International, Inc., Royal DSM NV, Pepsi Co., Groupe Danone, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, and Chobani LLC.

The U.S. nutraceuticals market is segmented into:

By Product Type

Functional Foods Probiotics Fortified Food Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food Branded Ionized Salt Branded Wheat Flour Others

Functional Beverages Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juices Fortified Dairy Beverages Others



Dietary Supplements Proteins Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Herbal Supplements (Ayurvedic extracts, plant extracts, algal extracts, phytochemicals) Other (fatty acids, fiber)



By Product Form

Tablets and Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Solids/Semi-solids

