(Macao, April 28, 2017) – THRILLER LIVE, a stunning theatrical concert that commemorates one of the world’s greatest ever entertainers, Michael Jackson, made a triumphant return at a packed The Parisian Theatre tonight. Audiences were singing and dancing along as they enjoyed the famous songs from the legendary performer nicknamed ‘The Prince of Pop’.

Following its successful run following the opening of The Parisian Macao in September 2016, THRILLER LIVE, which is the 15th longest running musical in West End history, will perform a limited season from April 28 – September 3 at The Parisian Theatre. Tickets are still available via Cotai Ticketing.

Theatrical producer and THRILLER LIVE creator Adrian Grant said that he and his team were excited to be back after the great response the show received back in 2016.

“It’s wonderful the show was so successful here first time around, and that the love for Michael Jackson means we can come back to Macao. We are honoured to be able to perform at The Parisian Theatre again, this time with a show that focuses on Michael’s hits from 1983 onwards.

“The cast still perform the medley of Jackson 5 hits which is important as we tell the story of Michael’s career through his music. And while there are no song changes, we do have some new cast members, including singers and dancers, who I know the audiences will just love.”

THRILLER LIVE features Jackson’s timeless songs and signature dance moves, has been performed close to 5,500 times and seen by more than four million people in over 30 countries. Direct from London’s West End where it is now in its eighth year, it is a 90-minute, high-energy explosion of pop, rock, soul and disco that takes the audience on a magical audio-visual journey through Michael Jackson’s astonishing 45-year musical legacy.

As well as experiencing his legendary live performance and innovative dance routines, fans can expect to hear their favourite Jackson songs perfectly rendered by the exceptionally talented cast, including I Want You Back, ABC, Man in the Mirror, Black Or White, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous, Thriller and many more.

Leading the talented team are theatrical producer and THRILLER LIVE creator Adrian Grant, performers Rory Taylor, Britt Quentin, Sean Christopher and Shaquille Hemmans.

Adrian Grant

A lifetime fan, Adrian Grant launched the world’s first authorised Jackson fanzine, “Off the Wall”, and met Jackson himself several times. He wrote the best-selling Jackson chronology

“The Visual Documentary”, and produced the ‘Annual Michael Jackson Tribute’ which later became THRILLER LIVE. Away from Jackson, Grant manages performers, runs a record label, directs and produces videos and for television and organises events and shows.

Rory Taylor

Rory Taylor is a singer and musician from the UK whose band 54321 has released two albums and performed alongside major acts including Ace Of Base and The Beach Boys. He was runner-up on UK TV’s Superstar singing competition, and has appeared in high-profile international tours of shows such as “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Rent The Musical” and “West End Women”.

Britt Quentin

Vocalist, producer, director, and songwriter Britt Quentin’s talent has seen him travel the world, initially as musical director for the internationally acclaimed, Los Angeles-based, jazz-funk-pop vocal group M-pact, before spending six years in London’s West End as resident director of THRILLER LIVE. He has shared the stage with superstars including Stevie Wonder, Sheryl Crow, Lionel Richie and John Mayer.

Sean Christopher

Sean Christopher grew up in the UK listening to legends like Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson. With superb vocals, great dance moves and natural stage presence he has already toured with his own R&B group and performed as lead in several West End-style musical productions.

Shaquille Hemmans

Shaquille Hemmans featured in Fox TV’s hit show “Bones”, on the Disney Channel, as well as a featured dancer on MTV. He performed on stage at the 2014 NAFCA African Oscars, released a 2015 EP entitled “Never End” which got him on Spotify, iHeartRadio and Pandora worldwide, and performed the US national anthem in front of 56,000 people at the Dodgers Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Tickets for THRILLER LIVE, which runs until April 28 – September 3, 2017 at The Parisian Theatre, are still available via Cotai Ticketing. Tickets are priced from HKD/MOP 180-480, and can be booked online now at www.cotaiticketing.com or by phone at +853 2882 8818 (Macao) / +852 6333 6660 (Hong Kong) / 4001 206 618 (mainland China).

With the 1,200-seat theatre at The Parisian Macao, Sands China Ltd is adding another dimension to its entertainment strategy in building Macao as Asia’s top entertainment destination. From live music concerts to Broadway and Vegas-style shows, the state-of-the-art theatre will bring the very best in international entertainment from around the world to Macao and complements existing entertainment venues such as The Venetian Theatre, Cotai Arena and Sands Cotai Theatre.

Photo caption: THRILLER LIVE, which celebrates the life and music of the world’s greatest entertainer, Michael Jackson, has returned to The Parisian Theatre for a limited season between April 28 – September 3, 2017. Tickets are still available at all Cotai Ticketing box offices.

