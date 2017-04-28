Rajani, a 30-year-old IT employee who was on the way back home post her shift at office on 24,November at 4 AM was hit by a truck. The mother of the 10-year-old sustained greivious injuries to the complete lower half of the body as the drunken driver of the truck dragged her along with her bike and later ran over her back (pelvis region). She was brought to MaxCure and the doctors at the emergency attended her immediately and done the necessary initial assessment with in an hour.

Dr. Kiran Banda, Consultant Plastic Surgeon at MaxCure, evaluated the patient and found to be contaminated and filled with mud and debris .She had multiple degloving injuries on both gluteal regions, Abdomen, Anus and lower limb.

Speaking at the press meet, Dr. Kiran Banda said, “This is a case of Near Circumferential Pelvic Run Over DEGLOVING INJURY.. We previously also emphasized on drunken driving cases. It not only hurts the victim, but also affects the whole family. In cases like this, the patient needs support of the family and friends. It’s been 2 months and Mrs. Rajani is able to walk now without any support.

Each surgery was planned accordingly concentrating on abdomen, lower limb and Anus initially and then to both the gluteal regions, separately and reconstructing each area in a stage wise pattern as it involved the whole pelvic circumference of lower half of body. To start with, we had to perform a surgery where Perforator flap cover for left side back and Anal sphincter reconstruction , along with abdomen and lower limb repair initially followed by advancement flap cover with SSG for opposite side. This was a long process for recovery and post surgeries, she had to undergo physiotherapy for walking and pelvic floor muscle support.”

Mrs. Rajani, who was also present at the press meet said, “All the credits Dr. Kiran Banda and physiotherapy team at MaxCure Hospitals for making it possible for me to start a new life. I am now breathing, talking, walking and living on my own. With expert care and encouragement from the committed team of caregivers at MaxCure Hospitals, I started on this journey along the road to recovery. They provided the best care possible.”