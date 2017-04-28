Kokuyo Camlin begins operations from Patalganga Plant

India, Mumbai, 28thApril 2017: Kokuyo Camlin, the pioneers and leading manufacturer of wide range of stationery and colour material as well as art material, has begun operations from its new factory in Patalganga, Maharashtra. With an investment of Rs. 100 crore, thePatalgangafactory located at MIDC will serve as a hub for meeting demand in the Indian market as well as fulfilling the role of a manufacturing centre of products for Japan and other international markets. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri DevendraFadnavis inaugurated the plant.

Strategically located near the Nava Sheva port, the Kokuyo Camlin Patalganga plant is spread over 56,000 sq. mt. with a 27,268 sq.mt.of factory and office complex. The built up area will be the largest in scale among Kokuyo Group stationery factories in Japan, along with China, Vietnam and Thailand.

With the opening of the Patalganga Plant, Kokuyo Camlin has combined the production facilities that were distributed within Maharashtra thereby creating a total production floor space that is twice in size when compared to combined floor space of existing factories. Kokuyo Camlin products having a Number One share in the Indian market such as markers, mechanical pencils, crayons etc will now be manufactured here, which will strengthen the supply-chain infrastructure and enhance production efficiency.

There are plans in the offing for further advancements by injecting the Kokuyo Group’s know-how in R&D, Production, Production Technology and Quality Control. The plant has complete end-to-end production capability and this would result in reduction in the production cost owing to reduced transportation cost and enhanced production efficiency. Furthermore, Kokuyo Camlin expects reduction in logistics cost by direct dispatch from the new factory to all over India.

The new Kokuyo Camlin factory will manufacture more than 200 different product SKUs and will also maintain a permanent R&D facility of the Inks, Adhesive and the Plastics Injection Moulding. With the Personnel of diverse skills and experience gathering in one place and collaborating in an organic manner, Kokuyo Camlin plans to run various programs as a centre for giving birth to the creative, innovative and high-value-added products.

Also gracing the occasion were Mr. Yasuhiro Kuroda, Director and Vice Chairman, Kokuyo Co. Ltd, Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to India and Sheetal Teli-Ugale, District Collector and District Magistrate, Raigad.

About Kokuyo Camlin Ltd

Kokuyo Camlin Limited www.kokuyocamlin.com (formerly known as Camlin Limited) is in the business of marketing and selling of art materials and stationery products under flagship brands ‘Camel’ and ‘Camlin’ which have been in existence for more than 80 years . The company offers a wide range of products such as Fine Art materials, scholastic colours and stationery, hobby products, office products, writing and drawing instruments, adhesives and notebooks.

