The global demand for battery chargers is increasing day by day, as it is used in numerous devices such as laptops, smartphone etc. Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently announced the addition of a new study to its wide offerings, which is titled as “Global and Chinese Battery Chargers Industry, 2017 Market Research Report”. This study provides an in-depth analysis of the current state of the global battery chargers industry, with a prime focus on the Chinese market. Additionally, this report offers a clear picture of the current and future trends, developments and opportunities for the market entrants as well as established players. Forecast period considered in the report is 2017-2022.

Battery chargers are devices that integrate charge control circuitry to charge batteries for electronic devices Battery, and is mainly of two types; rechargeable and non-rechargeable. It has been analyzed by the study that battery chargers have now become more powerful, safer and faster, yet increasingly smaller and affordable, therefore used in several applications. Battery chargers are used by numerous devices such as laptops, smartphones, feature phones, EVs, tablets, DSCs, music players, portable gaming devices and smartwatches.

In the first section, the report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. The total market is further divided by company and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. Currently, there are various types of battery chargers available in the market, used for several applications. The major types of battery chargers are as follows:

An AC charger (which plugs into a wall socket)

Solar charger (which operates in the sun)

12-volt charger (which plugs into car’s cigarette lighter or home’s renewable energy system)

Furthermore, the report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value and 2012-2017 market shares for each company. The report then estimates market development trends of Battery Chargers industry for the forecast period of 2017-2022. This subsequent section is the important part of the report which provides key figures on the current market status of the Battery Chargers manufacturers. Therefore, acts as a valuable source of guidance for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

In the later part, Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand is also carried out. Also, the buyer will get to know about the current market dynamics influencing the market negatively or positively. At the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Battery Chargers Industry before evaluating its feasibility.