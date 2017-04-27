Contact lenses are directly place over the eye surface. Contact lenses are easy to carry and also improve vision. Contact lenses type are hard contact lenses and soft contact lenses, Hard contact lenses that include PMMA contacts that was developed in 1960s but the hard contact lenses are not much used in today’s market, and the other type is soft contact lenses that are mostly used, soft contact lenses cover many options due to its soft nature and east to use, Soft contact lenses are coming under daily wear lenses with one time used, and colored lenses are also available changing the colour of the eye. Contact lenses are used for myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism and presbyopia correction of the eye. Soft contact lenses maintains eye health properly and easy to adjust then other contact lenses, they are flexible plastic is combined with water to allow the pass of oxygen to cornea.

Soft Contact Lenses Market: Drivers and Restraints

Soft Contact Lenses Market is growing market over the forecast period. The rising of eye disorders in population. For instance, a report published by Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2015, in the U.S more than 30 million people are using contact lenses and 8 percent of them are using soft contact lenses. People with traditional glass are not much aware of the benefits and use of soft contact lenses.

Soft Contact Lenses Market: Segmentation

Soft Contact Lenses Market is segmented based on:

Based on Type:

Soft Contact Lenses

• Daily wear contacts

• Extended wear contacts

• Toric contacts

• Colored (tinted) contacts

• Decorative (Cosmetic) contacts

• Others

Based on End User:

• Hospital

• E-commercial stores

• Ophthalmic diagnoses center

• Others

Soft Contact Lenses Market: Overview

Soft contact lenses market is a huge market in terms of user and the players which are working in this market. Apart from international players, local players are also having their present. Soft contact lens have many benefits over other contact lenses. Players are coming with various new technology for the development of contact lenses materials, so that the lenses will be more fixable and infection free.

Soft Contact Lenses Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, Soft Contact Lenses Market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is one of the biggest market for the players as the number of patients are more as compared to other regions. Asia- Pacific and Europe market are also having the present of majority of players in soft contact lenses.

Soft Contact Lenses Market: Key Players

Some of the players for Soft Contact Lenses Market are Valeant, Novartis AG, The Cooper Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., ZEISS, and Contamac.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

