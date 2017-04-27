#ScullersChinosForIndia hits a high note

Over 5,000 people turned up to give away more than 7,000 old trousers through this initiative

Mumbai, April 26, 2017: Scullers, the flagship brand from the house of Future Lifestyle Fashions, best known for its legendary chinos, recently organised #ScullersChinosForIndia, a campaign to dress India in chinos. The three-day PAN India activity that started on April 22, saw an overwhelming response in all the Exclusive Scullers Stores and Central Malls across the nation.

As a category leader, Scullers wanted to engage with their users in a unique manner. The concept was to take the brand’s relationship with chino users to the next level by connecting with them through a pioneering idea. For this campaign, Scullers invited people to give their old trousers in exchange for a brand new pair of Cuban Chinos at flat Rs. 999. The campaign saw participation from over 5,000 people, who got an opportunity to experience the newly launched Cuban Chinos from Scullers. The brand collected over7,000 old trousers which were later given to people in need.

Sangeet Kishore, Sr. Brand Manager Scullers, said “ We are glad that people could experience our Spring Summer 2017‘s latest offering, Cuban Chinos in an unique way. We used innovative visual merchandising elements to further enhance the in-store experience for our customers which are inspired by the colourful architecture, vintage cars and vibrant tropical lifestyle of the Cuban seaside. Through #ScullersChinosForIndia campaign we gave an opportunity to more than 5,000 people to upgrade their wardrobe with brand new Cuban Chinos from Scullers”

On the huge success of this initiative, Shibani Mishra, Chief Marketing, FLF Brands said, “We are excited with the overwhelming response generated by #ScullersChinosForIndia campaign, the turnout was exceptional. We had over 10,000 registration of which 5,000 people walked in to exchange their old trousers. We collected more than 7000 trousers which we will give to Goonj, with whom we have associated for this activity. Being the leader in chino category, we have always ensured that we bring something new and innovative to our customers not just in terms of product but also through brand experience. We are glad that we could meet our objective through this campaign.”

For participating in the event, the brand invited people to register at scullers.com/chino-for-india on registering they received an exclusive invite via sms and email. People were offered to visit any Scullers exclusive stores and Central malls across India to exchange their old trousers and get a brand new Cuban Chino at flat Rs.999. Walk-in customers had an option of spot registration to avail this offer.

About Scullers

Scullers is one of the flagships Brand from the house of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) offers premium smart casual wear for men, women & kids. Inspired by the sport of Sculling, Scullers is for those who celebrate life, believes in enjoying the good life to the fullest. Scullers is sophisticated, timeless and elegant to suit the urban lifestyle. It’s for those who would like to believe there is life after work and away from home. Comfortable clothes for people who are easy-going and yet portray an assured sense of style, the brand draws its inspiration from the sport of Sculling – a thrilling and competitive sport of rowing.

Scullers is best known for the legendary Chinos, the premium cotton trousers crafted with fine detailing. Chinos are synonymous with luxury, comfort & elegance. “Scullers for her” the women’s wear range offers a trendy corporate attire, as well as premium casual wear for a balanced work-life of today’s modern & contemporary women. Reinterpreted for children, Scullers Kids offers a range of smart casual clothing focusing on children from 10 to 14 yrs. Drenched in the sun and the spirit of the outdoors these are clothes, kids can have fun in, and look good doing it.

Scullers is available at around 100 exclusive stores, Central Malls across India & also at all leading e-commerce channels.

For further information, visit:http://www.scullers.com/

