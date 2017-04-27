Zevrix Solutions announces Output Factory 1.6, a feature update to its output automation solution for Adobe InDesign. Output Factory automates printing, exporting and preflighting from InDesign. The software offers batch processing, export as single pages, layer versioning, variable file names, multi-format output and other time-saving features. The new version lets users easily reprint previously processed files directly from history, or convert them to PDF, EPS, HTML and other formats.

Toronto (ON), Canada — Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of Output Factory 1.6, a feature update to its output automation plug-in for Adobe InDesign (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php). The software solves the problem of easily printing and exporting multiple InDesign files while ensuring error-free output through automated preflighting.. With Output Factory, printers, ad agencies and publishing houses worldwide can streamline and simplify their printing workflow and easily repurpose InDesign files for the web and mobile devices.

The new version adds the ability to easily reprint previously processed files, or export them to PDF, EPS, HTML, EPUB and other formats. Users now can select the desired InDesign files in the app’s history and add them to the current queue with just a click of a button. The update also introduces the history file counter and fixes some window behavior anomalies on macOS Sierra.

“Output Factory has been the single biggest time-saver I’ve encountered in years of print production,” says Mike Agate, Production Manager of Which?, Europe’s largest consumer rights organization. “With the reduction in head count and efficiency savings, it must have paid for itself 500 times over.”

Under the Output Factory workflow users only need to select InDesign files, adjust output settings, and the software will do the rest automatically. Built-in preflighting ensures that no output errors will be left unnoticed. The program supports all popular output formats and offers the following key features:

-Batch output of InDesign files

-Supports print, PDF, PostScript, EPS, TIFF, HTML and other formats

-Export as single pages

-Layer versioning: export layer combinations as single files

-Variable output file names

-Output to several formats at once

-Automatic preflight

Pricing and Availability:

Output Factory can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$169.95 (Light version $120, Server $700), as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial is also available for download. BatchOutput users can upgrade to Output Factory for $85. Output Factory requires macOS 10.7-10.12 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2017. (http://www.zevrix.com/OutputFactory.php)