Changes in body fat concentration, affecting people with HIV, is known as HIV-associated lipodystrophy. The exact causes of this condition is currently unknown, but research suggests that this disorder can occur either due to HIV infection or as a consequence of side effects associated with drugs used in HIV infection treatment, such as Nucleoside/Nucleotide Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), etc. The lipodystrophy condition is characterized by metabolic abnormalities, including insulin resistance, and dyslipidemia. The HIV-associated lipodystrophy groups together different clinical conditions, which are lipoatrophy and lipoaccumulation. Lipoatrophy is associated with subcutaneous fat loss, whereas lipoaccumulation is the increase in visceral fat. In certain cases, HIV-associated lipodystrophy may occur as a combination of these two conditions; thus, its treatment and prevalence measurement are difficult.

The global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market is witnessing unprecedented dynamics. Several research studies are directed toward finding out the link between the two mechanisms of lipodystrophy in such a way that a single mechanism will can occur for redistribution of fat. Improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing incidence rates of HIV/AIDS patients globally are expected to drive the growth of the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market. However, lower adoption of therapeutic treatment and demand for constant nutritional supply from patients is anticipated to restrain the growth of the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market.

The global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market has been segmented based on lipodystrophy type, therapeutic class, and distribution channels. On the basis of lipodystrophy type, the market has been classified into lipoatrophy and lipoaccumulation. In terms of therapeutic class, the market is divided into anabolism modulators, insulin resistance modulators, mitochondrial antioxidants (L-carnitine), and other miscellaneous metabolic agents. Anabolism modulators are further bifurcated into growth hormones and anabolic steroids. Insulin resistance modulators can be sub-segmented into metformins, thiazolidinediones, and others. Growth hormones are widely used for the treatment of HIV-associated lipodystrophy due to their efficacy. Based on distribution channels, the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market is categorized into hospital pharmacy stores, retail pharmacy stores, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacy stores are expected to account for higher market share due to their ease of connectivity, and trend of utilization of newly advanced products among end-users including physicians and patients.

There is a lack of evidence-based strategies for the treatment of HIV-associated lipodystrophy. The treatment switch between the two lipodystrophy conditions, along with HIV drugs that possess lower mitochondrial toxicity, is an emerging trend in the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market. There is a large patient pool in emerging countries, where lower drug affordability is a major challenge for market penetration of HIV-associated lipodystrophy therapeutics. Thus, the introduction of affordable drugs by local manufacturers serves as a major opportunity in the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market. However, the other treatment options such as cosmetic surgeries also arrests the growth of the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market.

On the basis of geography, the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market has been divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to factors like large patient pool, increasing demand for low cost drugs, rising awareness of the treatment options for HIV-associated lipodystrophy, and adoption of better healthcare facilities. North America is projected to dominate the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market due to increasing adoption of new and technologically advanced products, high per capita health expenditure, and substantial investments in research and development for efficient treatment options.

Key players in the global HIV-associated lipodystrophy market are Novelion Therapeutics Inc., Theratechnologies Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc (Viiv Healthcare Group of Companies), AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and AstraZeneca plc, among others.

