“Agricultural Films is plastic film used in agricultural production in general.

Agricultural films provide a wide range of benefits such as reducing erosion and soil compaction, providing nutrients, increasing soil temperature, supporting seed germination, suppressing the growth of weeds, and protecting against UV rays.”

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Agricultural Films in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

British Polythene Industries (BPI), Trioplast, Berry Plastics, Armando Alvarez, Polypak, Barbier Group, Plastika Kritis, Rani Plast, Agriplast, JIANYUANCHUN, Big East New Materials, Huadun, Tianjin Plastic, Qing Tian Plastic Industrial, Shandong Tianhe Plastic, Xinguang Plastic, Zibo Zhongyi Plastic, Chenguang Plastic, Zibo Plactics Eight

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

High Grade

Middle Grade

Low Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Shed Plastic Film

Mulch Plastic Film

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agricultural Films market.



Chapter 1, to describe Agricultural Films Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Agricultural Films, with sales, revenue, and price of Agricultural Films, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agricultural Films, for each region, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2012 to 2017;

Chapter 12, Agricultural Films market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Agricultural Films sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

