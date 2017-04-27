Gadolinium (Gd) is found as a rare earth metal, which is tough to extract, and it appears like a silvery white crystal. It is one of the few metals with ferromagnetic properties at room temperature. Like most of the rare earth metals, gadolinium forms trivalent ions with fluorescent properties. Gadolinium is used for shielding in neutron radiography and in nuclear reactor as it absorbs neutrons. Therefore, applications of the metal are seen in oven, microwave, and other electronic components. In medical field, it is utilized merely in the form of solution composites for radiological images enhancement. The gadolinium ions that occur in water soluble salts are toxic to human. But chelated Gd compounds are less toxic to human body as they are filtered out of the kidneys before the free ions get released into the tissue. This property of Gd increases its use in the medical field, where it is used as intravenous drug in diagnostic imaging procedures to enhance the quality of magnetic resonance angiography (MRA) or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). The global gadolinium-based contrast agent market is a fairly matured market and is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future. The growth of the market is likely to be driven during the forecast period by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiac diseases and cancer.

Request for brochure of this report –

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22862

The global gadolinium-based contrast agent market is segmented on the basis of contrast agent type, disease indication, end-user, and geography. On the basis of contrast agent type, the market is divided into linear non-ionic agent, linear ionic, macrocyclic non-ionic, and macrocyclic ionic. The rates of dissociation of Gd from macrocyclic ligands are slower than the dissociation from linear ligands. Higher the dissociation constant, there is more possibility of de-chelating and release of free Gd ions into the body which may lead to serious adverse events. Therefore, linear gadolinium-based contrast agents are widely preferred for MRI scans.

On the basis of disease indication, the market is segmented into cardiovascular disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory diseases, nephrological disorders, and others. The cardiovascular disorders segment accounted for a large share of the global market and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Advancements in cardiac MRI procedures in catheterization labs and promising reimbursement scenario for contrast agent products used during cardiovascular diagnosis along with highly developed health care infrastructure in countries such as Germany, the U.K., the U.S., and Canada are factors fueling the growth of the cardiovascular disorders segment. According to a survey of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year about 735,000 people have a heart attack in the U.S. Out of this number, 525,000 are the first heart attacks and 210,000 happen in people who have already suffered a heart attack. In addition, growth of the segment is attributed to the rise in number of diagnostic procedures coupled with the increase in disease burden in developing countries. In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Geographically, the global gadolinium-based contrast agent market is distributed over North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., and others), Asia Pacific (Australia, China, Japan, India, and others), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue. North America was followed by Europe and is expected to register a high growth of the market. Emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are expected to record a robust growth during the forecast period owing to growing health care industry and aging population, which consequently are projected to result in the increase of patient population. India, China, and Brazil are likely to drive a significant growth of the market among the emerging countries owing to increase in investments by government bodies in order to enhance health care facilities.

Major players operating in this market are GE Healthcare, Bayer HealthCare, Guerbet, Bracco Diagnostic Inc., and Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Browse full report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/gadolinium-based-contrast-agent-market.html

The study is a source of reliable data on:

• Market segments and sub-segments

• Market trends and dynamics

• Supply and demand

• Market size

• Current trends/opportunities/challenges

• Competitive landscape

• Technological breakthroughs

• Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

• Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

• Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

• A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

• Important changes in market dynamics

• Market segmentation up to the second or third level

• Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

• Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

• Market shares and strategies of key players

• Emerging niche segments and regional markets

• An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

• Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Request for Discount of this report – @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=22862

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com