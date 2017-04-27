130 chimes that mark the history of Eberhard & Co., but well over 130 snapshots that immortalise the values and creations which throughout the years since 1887 – when the company was founded by Georges-Lucien Eberhard in La Chaux-de-Fonds – have made up the DNA of the Swiss watchmakers whose name has become synonymous with tradition, constant research and innovation.

Featuring a new 42 mm Ø case framed by a bezel with circular satin finish; the crown, personalised with the number “130”, is positioned between the two drop-shaped chronograph buttons. Three dial variants are available:

• grey with 4 grey counters with azure finishing and details in orange

• argenté with 4 black counters with azurée finishing and details in blue

• black with 4 black counters with azurée finishing and details in orange

In all versions, the central soleil part of the dial is delimited by a diamantage-finished circle, while luminescent indices are applied on the outer azurée zone. Waterproof to 50 m, the case-back of the Chrono 4 130 is secured by 8 screws and features a central medallion in bas-relief with sandblast finish, personalised with the CHRONO 4 130 logo, where the 4 is raised. The model comes with a grey-black carbon wear strap.

Consist of 130 pieces to celebrate the anniversary of the Maison, a Chrono 4 in a very refined version. The steel case has the same dimensions as the standard edition but it houses a skeleton dial, argenté or black, which reveals the main plate and the wheels with DLC® finishing, protected by an upper bridge in a special sapphire glass that is 3 tenths of a millimetre thick, an element of highly complex construction.

A rhodium plaque, secured to the main plate by two screws, shows the name of the model and the historic trademark of Eberhard & Co., as used for the first wrist chronograph in 1919. The sapphire glass case-back provides a view of the circular oscillating weight, finished with Côtes de Genève and customised with the number 130. This edition also comes with a grey-black carbon-wear strap. A magnificent piece of watchmaking that emphasises the Maison’s pride in its historical heritage.

Technical features

Chrono 4 130

Reference: 31129

Movement calibre EB. 251 12 ½” – base ETA 2894‐2

Mechanical chronograph with automatic winding, device patented by Eberhard & Co., 4 counters arranged in a row: minutes, hours, 24 hours and small‐seconds. Date at 12 o’clock. The complete mechanism works with 53 rubies.

Case: in steel, with satin finish and polished details.

Diameter of the case: 42,00 mm.

Thickness of the case: 13,30 mm.

Case‐back: secured by 8 screws, with a central medallion in bas‐relief with sandblast finish, personalised with the Chrono 4 130 logo, where the 4 is raised.

Strap‐attachment: 20,00 mm

Bezel: with double circular satin finish and intermediate polished cylindrical part.

Water‐resistance: 50 m

Crown: screw‐in, water‐resistant personalised with “130” in relief

Glass: sapphire, flat, with an anti‐reflective treatment on the inner surface

Dials: grey with 4 grey counters with azurée finishing and details in orange.

Applied satin counters profile.

The central soleil part of the dial is delimited by a diamantage‐finished circle, while luminescent indices are applied on the outer azurée zone.

Perimeter area with tachometer scale on base 1000 and details in orange. Date and 12 o’clock with applied profile. Counters hands in orange.

argenté with 4 black counters with azurée finishing and applied profile.

The central soleil part of the dial is delimited by a diamantage‐finished circle, while luminescent indices are applied on the outer azurée zone.

Perimeter area with tachometer scale on base 1000 and blue details.

Date and 12 o’clock with applied profile. Rhodium‐plated counters hands, 24h‐counter hand and 24 numeral in blue.

black with 4 black counters with azurée finishing and details in orange. Applied counters profile, black or. The central soleil part of the dial is delimited by a diamantage‐finished circle, while luminescent indices are applied on the outer azurée zone Perimeter area with tachometer scale on base 1000 and details in orange. Date and 12 o’clock with applied profile. Rhodium‐plated counters hands, 24h‐counter hand and 24 numeral in orange.

Hands: sword‐shaped skeleton hands, hours and minutes, with luminescent points.

Push‐buttons: in steel, “drop‐shaped”.

Strap: in carbon‐wear, in grey‐black colour, with steel buckle personalized “E&C”.

Optional: deployment clasp Déclic® (Patented)

Technical features

Chrono 4 130 Èdition Limitée

Reference: 31130 Limited edition of 130 pieces, celebrating the Eberhard & Co. 130th anniversary.

Movement: calibre EB. 251 12 ½” – base ETA 2894‐2 with rhodium‐plated finish, perlée‐finish and blue screws.

Mechanical chronograph with automatic winding, device patented by Eberhard & Co., 4 counters arranged in a row: minutes, hours, 24 hours and small‐seconds. Date at 12 o’clock. The complete mechanism works with 53 rubies.

Main plate and wheels with DLC® finishing. Counters wheels visible thanks to the upper bridge in sapphire glass that is 3 tenths of a millimetre thick.

Oscillating weight: with a circular structure, finished Côtes de Genève and personalised with the number 130 with blue colour fill.

Case: in steel, with satin finish and polished details.

Diameter of the case: 42,00 mm.

Thickness of the case: 13,30 mm.

Case‐back: fixed by 8 screws, central part in sapphire glass; outer circumference dedicated to personalized engravings.

Strap‐attachment: 20,00 mm

Bezel: with double circular satin finish and intermediate polished cylindrical part.

Water‐resistance: 50 m

Crown: screw‐in, water‐resistant personalised with “130” in relief

Glass: sapphire, flat, with an anti‐reflective treatment on the inner surface

Dials: argenté or black, skeleton, which reveals the gears of the chronograph mechanism. Rhodium plaque, secured to the main plate by 2 screws and personalised with the historic trademark of Eberhard & Co., as used for the first wrist chronograph in 1919.

Hands: sword‐shaped skeleton hands, hours and minutes, with luminescent points.

Push‐buttons: in steel, “drop‐shaped”.

Strap: in carbon‐wear, in grey‐black colour, with steel buckle personalized “E&C”.

Optional: deployment clasp Déclic® (patented)

