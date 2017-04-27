Xu Xue Chu, the well-known author of Century Sentence have displayed the creative way of discussing the valuable difference between the Chinese culture and the western culture. The Book of Century Sentence is composed of three essential parts such as the commentary on China, the commentary of Islam and the commentary of Western and other countries.

In the commentary of China, it discusses the Chinese political phenomena analysis which is based on the human creation of consciousness, sub consciousness, culture and origin of Chinese culture. In the second part which is the commentary on Islam, the author clearly discusses that for a long time, the Chinese government has been harboring Islam and although Islam is not horrible as others think of, still with proper methods and theories, it can be crushed and swept. Lastly, on the commentary on Western and other countries, the Book of Sentence showed respect for the advancements that the western countries are bringing with a few hint in reducing their deficiencies.

The Book of Century Sentence clearly and creatively discussed that the Chinese culture is best represented by Confucius and Mencius ideology while for western culture; it is mostly represented by Darwin’s ideology for jungle, democracy, freedom and human rights. Another, on the other parts of the book, it specifically compared the essential difference between the two cultures. The book tells that Chinese culture is more of treating the entire country, region, family as well as clan being a system in adjusting the relationship between the people. Creatively, the Book of Century Sentence clarifies that Western culture is a type of culture being individual-centered where people are putting personal interests, needs, individual rights and obligations to be the research object and central task in order to adjust the relationship between people.

So briefly, the Book of Century Sentence emphasizes that Chinese culture is system culture while western culture is individual culture. This way, more people will have the better understanding between the two cultures considering that china and western countries are quite influential to different aspects of human life. For more information about the Book of Century Sentence, please email at (email address) or those who are interested in buying this book feel free to contact (Contact info).

“Now, I already have a book about the China’s political development and layout as well as the world, a great help indeed!” – M.N. Tee

