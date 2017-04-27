Bilcare Research GmbH has assessed its corporate responsibility through EcoVadis. In all four core areas examined: the environment, working conditions, fair business practices and responsible and sustainable procurement, the company performs well above average. By industry standards, “the production of plastic products,” the company is among the top 2%. It is also gratifying that the overall result of Bilcare Research GmbH for the 4% best heard the EcoVadis has been determined. The detailed results are available on the Internet and have The Bilcare Research GmbH in all areas with a high number of points and a corresponding ranking for plastics manufacturers . 000 companies EcoVadis to reduce risks, promote innovation and create trust and transparency between business partners. EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform to deliver CSR ratings from suppliers to global supply chains. With the aim of maintaining quality and completeness, EcoVadis has managed to grow rapidly in order to meet growing demand. With the combination of people, processes and a platform, EcoVadis has developed an industry-leading team, innovative technology and a unique CSR assessment method that covers 150 purchasing categories, 110 countries and 21 CSR indicators. “The many measures we have implemented over the last few years, Says Thomas Piwowarsky, Managing Director of Bilcare Research GmbH. Andreas Pfefferle adds: “The introduction of EMAS, our continuous improvement process Bilcare +, our unique Bilcare Optima ™ and above all our understanding of the problems of our customers have brought us a lot in the EcoVadis ranking. On the basis of the independent detailed assessment, we also see the potential to further improve our corporate responsibility. ” Says Thomas Piwowarsky, Managing Director of Bilcare Research GmbH. Andreas Pfefferle adds: “The introduction of EMAS, our continuous improvement process Bilcare +, our unique Bilcare Optima ™ and above all our understanding of the problems of our customers have brought us a lot in the EcoVadis ranking. On the basis of the independent detailed assessment, we also see the potential to further improve our corporate responsibility. “
Related Posts
For Women’s Health Inc. has started their Yacon Weight Loss Syrup 50% Sale on Amazon
February 10, 2017
Make your own Pizza session at California Pizza Kitchen
November 4, 2016
India Pediatric Drugs and Vaccines Market Size on the Basis of Revenues: Ken Research
February 8, 2017
Categories
Ads
Login
Recent Posts
- Output Factory for InDesign Now Can Reprint Previously Processed Files
- #ScullersChinosForIndia hits a high note
- Century Sentence Creatively Discussed the Integral Difference between Chinese and Western Culture to Forget Confusion
- Metatrader 4 Provides a Complete Solution for Brokers Looking at Getting Started Quickly
- Find Unique and Reliable HYIP Templates to Attract The Targeted Audience for Your Business
Recent Comments