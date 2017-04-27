Bilcare Research GmbH has assessed its corporate responsibility through EcoVadis. In all four core areas examined: the environment, working conditions, fair business practices and responsible and sustainable procurement, the company performs well above average. By industry standards, “the production of plastic products,” the company is among the top 2%. It is also gratifying that the overall result of Bilcare Research GmbH for the 4% best heard the EcoVadis has been determined. The detailed results are available on the Internet and have The Bilcare Research GmbH in all areas with a high number of points and a corresponding ranking for plastics manufacturers . 000 companies EcoVadis to reduce risks, promote innovation and create trust and transparency between business partners. EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform to deliver CSR ratings from suppliers to global supply chains. With the aim of maintaining quality and completeness, EcoVadis has managed to grow rapidly in order to meet growing demand. With the combination of people, processes and a platform, EcoVadis has developed an industry-leading team, innovative technology and a unique CSR assessment method that covers 150 purchasing categories, 110 countries and 21 CSR indicators. “The many measures we have implemented over the last few years, Says Thomas Piwowarsky, Managing Director of Bilcare Research GmbH. Andreas Pfefferle adds: “The introduction of EMAS, our continuous improvement process Bilcare +, our unique Bilcare Optima ™ and above all our understanding of the problems of our customers have brought us a lot in the EcoVadis ranking. On the basis of the independent detailed assessment, we also see the potential to further improve our corporate responsibility. ” Says Thomas Piwowarsky, Managing Director of Bilcare Research GmbH. Andreas Pfefferle adds: “The introduction of EMAS, our continuous improvement process Bilcare +, our unique Bilcare Optima ™ and above all our understanding of the problems of our customers have brought us a lot in the EcoVadis ranking. On the basis of the independent detailed assessment, we also see the potential to further improve our corporate responsibility. “