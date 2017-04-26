With the constant developments in the healthcare sectors, demand for safe and convenient medical devices used by doctors are increasing rapidly. In recent years, the demand for orthopedic bone cement has boosted, due to the rising aging population globally. Market Research Hub (MRH) has been recently announced the inclusion of the latest pipeline study to it vast portfolio, which is titled as “Orthopedic Bone Cement – Medical Devices Pipeline Assessment, 2017”. This research study provides deep insights on the overview of Orthopedic bone cement currently in the pipeline stage. Moreover, it also reviews major players involved in the pipeline product along with their current pipeline projects.

In the first section, the report starts by describing the orthopedic bone cement overview. In this introductory part, the study provides comprehensive information on the pipeline products with the comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development. It also provides information about clinical trials in progress, which includes trial phase, trial status, trial start and end dates, and the number of trials for the key Orthopedic Bone Cement pipeline products.

Bone cement has been used widely in supporting artificial joints for many years. It can be defined as, Orthopedic Bone Cement a fixing material used to fill in spaces between an orthopedic prosthesis and the bone stock. Over time, the bone cement will harden around the prosthetic, keeping it securely in place. It is commonly used in knee, hip, should and elbow replacement surgery.

Moreover, pipeline products under development by companies who are involved in the pipeline assessment are highlighted. Major companies mentioned in the report include:

Bone-Rad Therapeutics, Inc.

aap Implantate AG

Graftys SA

Biofix Medical Technologies

Onbone Oy

DePuy Synthes Inc

Ozics AG

Exactech Inc

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology

Meta Biomed Co. Ltd.

Osseon Therapeutics Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

University Belfast

Teknimed SA

University of Limerick

Further, the report identifies all these emerging players with the potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage. Additionally, the report expansively covers the details on Orthopedic bone cement under development based on several stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage.

As per the research findings, some of the major factors, such as Increasing joint problems due to the aging population, increasing people suffering from obesity, development in the healthcare sector, change in consumer preference towards non-nutritious and junk food which leads to weaker bones, are expected to drive orthopedic bone cement market.

By providing all the key market information, the report enables the buyers to formulate significant competitor information, analysis and insights to improve R&D strategies. This will also open new doors for the new entrants to develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of market research reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.