Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Overview

Low intensity sweeteners are sugar substitute that serves the purpose of sugar but has lower calories as compared to sugar and has much lesser sweetness quotient than that of sugar. These kind of sweeteners also has lower glycemic index which makes them low in calorie. The market for low intensity sweeteners is expanding consistently across the globe. The market for global low intensity sweeteners is mainly driven by rise in demand for low calorie healthier foods coupled with increase in diabetic population across the globe. However, stringent government rules on several ingredients are restraining the global market for low intensity sweeteners. Additionally, growth potential from emerging markets is generating opportunities for the global low intensity sweeteners market.

The report provides an exhaustive study of the Low Intensity Sweeteners market along with offering the market estimates, in terms of revenue (USD million) for the forecast period from 2017-2025. Further, the global market is classified on the basis of product type, and application.

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rise in diabetic population is a major driver to the global market for low intensity sweeteners. Diabetes has become a chronic health issue among the population and is growing steadily across the globe and are mostly marked in the developing regions which include Asia Pacific and Middle East. Perceived health risks associated with diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol has led to the preference in consumption of food and beverage products consisting of low intensity sweeteners. Manufacturers are thus keen to satisfy the rise in demand for sugar-free products through continuous research and development.

Innovation of new products through strategic behaviors of the manufacturers has led to the increase in applications of low intensity sweeteners in food and beverage products. In addition, rising demand for low-calorie foods also drives the market in a positive way. Stringent government rules and regulations on several ingredients hinder market growth to quite some extent. There are several regulatory bodies, such as the Food and Drug Association (FDA) that have their own regulations regarding the utilization of low intensity sweeteners. All low-calorie sweeteners have to undergo several tests before the approval of the FDA in order to provide safety to the population. The delays in approval coupled with rise in cost toward introduction of new products are restraining the growth of the global low intensity sweeteners market.

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market: Regional Outlook

The study provides insights into opportunities prevalent for the market in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the most dominant region in the global market as well as the most rapid growing region. North America includes the U.S. and Rest of North America. The U.S. held the most dominant market share and it is also the most rapid growing country. Europe includes U.K., Germany, France, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe held the most dominant share in the European market. Italy is the most rapid growing country during the forecast period. Asia Pacific includes countries such as India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of Asia Pacific is the most dominant country in the region whereas India is the fastest growing region in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, Middle East and Africa includes country such as UAE, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa. Latin America comprise of countries such as Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

A competitive analysis of all the leading players is included in the report. The leading players include Cargill Inc., Roquette Freres Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, ZuChem Inc., Nova Green Inc., Foodchem International Corporation, Ecogreen Oleochemicals and Gulshan Polyols Limited among others.

The global low intensity sweeteners market can be segmented as follows;-

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Product Type

• Tagatose

• Xylitol

• Trehalose

• Isomaltulose

• Allulose

• Others

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Application

• Beverage

• Confectionery

• Pharmaceutical

• Dairy Products

• Others

Global Low Intensity Sweeteners Market, by Geography:

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o U.K

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

