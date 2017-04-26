Albany, New York, April 26, 2017: Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has included a new study titled, “Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2026”.Industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals are chemicals used during routine cleaning of institutes, warehouses, research and development laboratories, offices and industrial facilities and other such places. The global consumption of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is estimated to be pegged at 15,507.7 kilo tonnes by the end of 2016. Sales revenue of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period 2016–2026.

Request For Sample Report : http://www.mrrse.com/sample/2784

Increase in healthcare associated infections coupled with increasing hygiene awareness among consumers is expected to drive the market

Threat of infectious diseases has made consumers conscious about hygiene and this has resulted in an overall increase in health expenditure. Growing awareness among consumers about infectious diseases caused by pathogens, bacteria and viruses is expected to drive the demand for cleaning chemicals during the forecast period. Environmental cleaning plays a key role in preventing healthcare associated infections (HAIs). Exponential growth in the food service industry, which includes food retail, full and limited service restaurants and bars and taverns, is expected to influence major players and encourage them to establish new facilities and outlets. Increase in food and beverage production along with expansion of cold chain capacities to minimize food loss at production and distribution levels are some of the major factors anticipated to fuel demand for cleaning chemicals over the forecast period. However, many current cleaning practices in healthcare affect human health and environment negatively. Maintaining the cleanliness of the healthcare environment and minimizing the concentration level of pathogens is the best way to prevent healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), which pose a serious threat to patient safety and contribute to an increase in healthcare costs. In line with this goal, several organisations and agencies have launched initiatives geared to spike the trend in green cleaning, which mainly involves replacing toxic cleaning supplies to protect workers and environment.

Commercial segment is expected to gain traction over the forecast period

On the basis of application, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market is segmented into industrial, commercial and domestic. Commercial segment is expected to contribute significant share by 2016 and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Revenue generated from the sales of industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in APEJ is set to register a CAGR of 7.1% during 2016–2026

Increasing focus on health hygiene coupled with increasing number of hospitals is expected to drive the demand for cleaning chemicals over the forecast period. This is expected to be the major reason for rise in demand for industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals in the APEJ region. Increasing number of hospitals coupled with a growing infrastructure sector will lead to an increase in demand for cleaning chemicals in this region over the forecast period. North America is estimated to account for 36.1% of total market value share by the end of 2016. Western Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Browse Full Report with TOC : http://www.mrrse.com/industrial-institutional-cleaning-chemicals-market

Capacity expansion is the main strategy adopted by key players in North America and Europe

The major players operating the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market are BASF SE, Akzonobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Lonza Group among others. These key players are strategically focussing on expansion of their production plants in order to maintain their market share in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market.

About Us

Market Research Reports Search Engine(MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/109558601025749677847/posts

Linked in: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mrrse

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MRRSEmrrse