Debt Therapy offers effective solutions for debt management and has been providing the much required debt counselling in South Africa since 2007, when the National Credit Act was put into action. They have the necessary qualifications and experience to listen to you with care and empathy in order to find you the solution to your debt problem. They have been rated among the Top 5 debt management service providers in South Africa for the last three years. The services are given to you in person without third party interference. You will get the advantage of not having to go through a call centre, and you will also get a personal account manager to act as a guide to you from the beginning to the end of the process. With the help of Debt Therapy, you can expect to achieve complete freedom from debt, no matter how vicious the cycle you have currently fallen into.

Take action now! Contact Debt Therapy at: 086-11-11-863 or first visit their website at https://debt-therapy.co.za/.

Debt Therapy guarantees the following as components of their services:

Free advice and consultations

Quick and easy process

Interviews in person only upon request

Strict privacy policy

Consolidation of debts into ONE easy, reduced payment with no further loans

Negotiations on your behalf

Services include (a) Debt Counselling and (b) Debt Consolidation.

(a) The Advantages of Debt Counselling

comprehensive legal protection from credit providers

decrease of monthly repayments

become debt free easily in the shortest possible length of time

have a specialist give you guidance in managing your situation

have more money available to you

education on your rights as a debtor

become eligible to enter the credit market again

(b) Q: What is Debt Consolidation and what is the benefit of taking it?

A: A Debt Consolidation loan is by definition, a final consolidatory loan taken as an effective measure to clear all outstanding debts and reduce expenses. The main benefit of Debt Consolidation is to do away with hefty debt in a single fell stroke (in other words, you get to clear your debts in one go). Caution: This will not be of much use to you if you take another loan after this one.

The previous clients of Debt Therapy are full of laudatory praise for the services they received. Importantly, they report complete satisfaction.

Contact:

Unit 9, 1st Floor, Time Business Park

37 Blaauwberg Rd

Cape Town, 7441

app@debt-therapy.net