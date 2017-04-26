Australia, 26, April 2017: With so many fake products flooding the market, it could be a difficult proposition for an average Australian customer to pick a genuine Chanel bag. One needs to have the ability and skill to determine whether the given bag is an original Chanel bag or a fake one. Chanel Australia Outlet reveals three simple steps for customers to check the authenticity of a Chanel bag.

According to the spokesperson of the Outlet, the techniques will help customers in their decision making by boosting their confidence of selecting the genuine Chanel bags. The website reveals several signs that can help spot the difference between an original Chanel bag and a fake one. With the help of these three simple steps, an Australian customer can easily verify the authenticity of a Chanel bag. The first step stresses upon checking the leather quality of the bag.

People should know that Chanel handbags are made of lambskin or caviar skin. The lambskin leather should feel soft to touch and has a visibly smooth look. On the other hand, the caviar leather is more textured and has a bubbly appearance. The caviar leather is more durable than the lambskin leather. According to the website, after the leather, one should check the quilting of the bag. Chanel has identical quilting patterns in its bags and one can check the quilting on the back where the stitching should reflect a consistent diamond pattern.

For Chanel Australia fans, the last step is to count the number of stitching. Chanel uses the highest number of stitches that help maintain the original shape of the bag and also add to the durability. In any genuine Chanel bag, one can find eleven stitches in every panel. On the other hand, duplicate or replica bags will have lesser number of stitches, and this could be an important indicator to identify an original Chanel bag.

By following these three simple steps, a customer in Australia can easily pick an original Chanel bag. One can learn more about choosing a genuine Chanel bag and avoiding duplicate products by visiting the website https://chanelbags-australia.tumblr.com/.

About Chanel Australia Outlet:

Chanel Australia Outlet offers important and interesting facts about Chanel bags for Australian customers, allowing them to spot the difference between an original Chanel bag and its replica. The website helps customers purchasing genuine Chanel bags online and avoiding fake products that have flooded the market.

For Media Contact:

Company: Chanel Australia Outlet

Email: 25243671@qq.com

Website: https://chanelbags-australia.tumblr.com