New York, NY, April 26, 2017 — Project FIND is pleased to announce the launch of its new logo and web site redesign, the rebrand is the first for the organization since the year 2000.

In consultation with Alembic Community Development, Project FIND completed a strategic plan last summer, which in conjunction with a robust strengthening of internal systems and board governance had a strong focus on developing a new logo and brand approach for the organization, as it approaches its 50th Anniversary in 2019.

From its start Project FIND has pioneered an innovative model of independent housing for older New Yorkers. The organization understood early in its history the concept of housing as health care and its residences have social services available in the building which are co-located with community centers. These integrated supports enable older adults live healthy, independent lives for as long as possible in the communities they know.

“We were looking for a strong new visual identity that brings together the dynamic nature of the organization’s name and the reality of our work” says Executive Director David Gillcrist, “A logo that puts the FIND in our name, front and center! We think of the act of discovery as a central part of the organization’s work, as we aim to constantly develop our housing options and our healthy and creative aging programs”

Working with award winning designer and brand developer, Atif Toor, board and staff members engaged in a research and discussion process exploring the organization’s history and how to best convey the future of Project FIND’s work across Manhattan. The new logo deploys an angled roof supported by a global curve to convey Project FIND mission of providing of a secure home in a changing world. The logo’ s optimistic color palette speaks directly to the blue sky thinking and green future that Project FIND sees as key to enriching aging lives, strengthening communities and ensuring a brighter future for people of all ages and for generations to come.

If you have used the Project FIND logo in any of your marketing materials, please assist us in updating them. We appreciate your kind support and invite you to follow our new Project FIND Logo Guidelines that are available from our Communications team.

About Project FIND:

Our mission is to provide older adults on Manhattan’s West Side with the support and services they need to enrich the quality of their lives and live independently in the community. We serve homeless, low-income and moderate-income adults, and have been doing so since 1969.

Project FIND has pioneered from its early years the concept of supportive housing co-located with services and has found this model to be extremely conducive to aging well. Today Project FIND owns and operates three exemplary senior residences, two on the Upper West Side and one in midtown, housing a total of 600 seniors, as well as four senior centers, serving over 750 people daily. Every day thousands of older adults on Manhattan’s West Side find food, shelter and community through Project FIND’s centers and activities. Our holiday meals offer warmth and companionship. Our residential buildings supply affordable housing. You can drop in and visit computer labs, take a cooking class, pick up a chess game or visit a social worker for help with benefits. www.projectfind.org

Contact:

David Kalal

Project FIND

160 West 71st Street, #2F,

New York, NY 10023

212.874.0300

dkalal@projectfind.org

http://www.projectfind.org