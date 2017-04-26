The team behind an extensive refurbishment of the beautiful Mount Hotel in Wolverhampton are celebrating after obtaining a four-star rating and two AA Rosettes. The stunning hotel has undergone a five-year facelift to the tune of £2.9 million helping to turn the historic building into a premier destination for UK breaks, weddings, conferences, and other functions.

The investment has touched every aspect of the hotel, including a full refurbishment of the 67 bedrooms to create stylish, elegant spaces. Since being brought by Aspen Leisure in 2011, family and independent values have been instilled and the team has received investment too. This has contributed to excellent reviews on Trip Advisor. Receiving a 4.5/5 rating on the review platform, the hotel has been recognised for its beautiful venue, attentive staff, and incredible restaurant. The Drawing Room Bar and Grill, which was awarded two rosettes by independent accreditation organisation AA, was also created as part of the investment process. The edition of The Drawing Room gives both residents and local’s access to contemporary British food with a twist.

Scott Bernard, Director of Aspen Leisure, said “It’s been an incredible project over the last five years and I would like to thank the whole of The Mount Hotel team and General Manager Neil Wyatt for all their dedication and hard work. The investment and effort put in has really paid off and nowhere is this more evident than from the new industry accreditations and wonderful customer feedback we’ve received. While the five-year project may have concluded, we’ve set our sights on going for our silver stars award next and are dedicated to making continuous improvements.”

As well as offering modern, elegant accommodation, from spacious deluxe rooms to beautiful suites, The Mount Hotel also hosts events. The picture perfect setting, incredible dining experience, breath-taking spaces, and fantastic team have secured the hotel the enviable accolade of being the number one wedding venue in Wolverhampton. There are a range of spaces available to hire, including the impressive Great Hall.

The investment is also evident in the charming gardens and re-landscaped entrance. The stunning changes, along with the addition of a beautiful water fountain, means The Mount is the perfect place to hold a variety of events and make a lasting impression.

To find out more about visit https://themount.co.uk/

About

The Mount Hotel is situated just five minutes from the city centre set in the rural outskirts of Wolverhampton. In Tettenhall Wood, the hotel sits in four acres of tastefully kept gardens with amazing views of Shropshire. The stunning building, dating all the way back to the 1800s, now offers beautifully appointed rooms, fine dining experiences, wedding packages, and conference services.

Contact

Scott Bernard

Company: The Mount Hotel

Phone: 01902 752055

Address: The Mount Hotel Mount Road, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, WV68HL, UK

Email: scott.@themount.co.uk