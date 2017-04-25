Dubai, UAE: The Middle East and African (MEA) beauty and personal care market is estimated to be worth US$34.5 billion by 2021, with the UAE climbing the ladder as one of the highest per capita spenders in the world on beauty products, new research has revealed today (19 April).

According to analysts Euromonitor International (EMI), MEA consumers spent nearly US$30 billion on fragrances, haircare, skin care, colour cosmetics, men’s grooming, and other wellness products in 2016, 3.4 per cent more than in 2015 (US$29 billion).

The UAE and Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of the market, with the UAE placed 7th globally in terms of per capita spend at US$239 in 2016, up two places from 2015. Meanwhile, the retail value for the Kingdom’s beauty and personal care market was US$5.3 billion last year.

While the Gulf States currently hold the lion’s share of the regional market, key growth is expected to come from North African countries Morocco and Tunisia. According to EMI, the beauty and personal care market for the two countries combined was worth US$1.1 billion in 2016, with this estimated to increase annually by eight per cent up to 2021.

The latest figures were presented at a press conference today for Beautyworld Middle East 2017, the region’s largest international trade fair for beauty products, hair, fragrances, and wellbeing.

The healthy state of the market is reflected in the upward trend of the three-day showcase, which takes place from 14-16 May 2017 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre.

According to organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East, Beautworld Middle East 2017 will feature 1,580 exhibitors from 59 countries spanning 55,000sqm, a four per cent year-on-year increase in both exhibitor numbers and exhibition space covered.

Speaking at the show’s press conference, Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Messe Frankfurt Middle East, said: “The business of beauty is as vibrant as ever, and with exhibition space fully booked, the 22nd edition of Beautyworld Middle East this year will be the largest edition yet.

“The impressive industry response is not surprising, as the wider region continues to be a high profile market for beauty and wellness, and accordingly Beautyworld Middle East 2017 has attracted a wide representation of the world’s leading brands, all keen to engage with a promising and lucrative market.

“The global flavour is underlined by 24 country pavilions, while local representation is also as strong as ever, with 186 UAE companies covering 6,900sqm of exhibition space.”

Pauwels added that Beautyworld Middle East returns with 12 show highlights that attract thousands of beauty professionals every year, spearheaded by Quintessence, an exclusive showcase of 23 niche fragrances, and Battle of the Barbers, a live wet-shave showdown for the UAE’s finest male-grooming technicians.

“New features this year include Sensorial Journey by Carita & centdegres, an innovative spa experience taking visitors through an unforgettable voyage of the five senses,” he added.

“Another new development for 2017 is the addition of a Personal Care & Hygiene section, where more than 200 exhibitors will showcase a full range of daily hygiene products, from baby and dental care, deodorants, detergents and homecare, to tissues, wet wipes, and toiletries. The Organic and Natural Pavilion also returns for the third straight year as the business of beauty takes on an increasingly green tone.”

One of the regular features of Beautyworld Middle East is Centre Stage by Nazih Group – a three-day educational showcase highlighting the latest trends and developments in the professional beauty industry.

Nazih Hamad, Managing Director of Nazih Group, another speaker today, said: “Beautyworld Middle East is a few sleeps away and it has truly stimulated our enthusiasm to increase our resourcefulness and creativity. We believe that nothing else has motivated us except our visitors plus business partners’ satisfaction.

“Hosting Guy Tang, bringing AntidotPro, enjoining two brands for the Nail It Competition and counting in Estetica at Center Stage proves that Nazih Group strongly advocates innovation in the history of the professional beauty industry.”

Also speaking at the Beautyworld Middle East 2017 press conference was Luigi Rosi, Global Director of Education of AntidotPro, a professional hair cream that relieves redness, itching, burning, and scalp discomfort while colour or chemical applications are in process. During Centre Stage by Nazih Group, AntidotPro will deliver live styling sessions informing hair professionals about the revolutionary product.

“AntidotPro is a cream based product that can be added to all chemical services, and the only in its category compatible with all brands,” said Rosi. “This uniqueness is due to the fusion of 12 natural specific ingredients that all have antihistamine and anti-inflammatory properties creating a molecule called A-12, making it the only product to preserve the integrity of the scalp.

“In the Middle East, the natural levels of hair colour are very dark so higher developers and stronger products are used to achieve desired results,” added Rossi. “Add the factor of the body being exposed to warm temperatures, sensibility of the scalp and skin is automatically increased. This is why we believe AntidotPro will have great success and transform what is a simple service into a great experience.”

In addition to Personal Care & Hygiene, Beautyworld Middle East 2017 comprises the key product groups of Hair, Nails & Salon Supplies, Cosmetics & Skincare, Machinery, Packaging, & Raw Materials, Professional Equipment, Spa & Wellness, Fragrance Compounds & Finished Fragrance.

The annual professional beauty extravaganza is the ideal B2B platform for global players to launch their latest products and network with thousands of professionals from throughout the wider region and beyond.

Other captivating highlights in 2017 include Hair Education by ghd; Nail It! By Artistic and OPI; the Business in Beauty Summit, the Economics of Wellness & Happiness Conference; and Face it! by Mehron and Madi International.

The 24 country pavilions will come from Argentina, Brazil, Bulgaria, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Italy, Indonesia, Korea, Morocco, Pakistan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, the UK, the USA, and for the first time, Japan. More information is available at: www.beautyworldme.com.