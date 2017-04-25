Your dog is a member of the family. They are a source of joy and endless delight to you and everyone in your home. No comfort or indulgence is too much to keep them happy, healthy, and safe. The latter is especially important.

As summer approaches and warmth becomes a more permanent part of the coming days, you will spend most of your time out of doors. Walks in the park and strolls through your neighborhood streets will become a regular part of your routine. You will of course want to take your dog along. Using the right collar will ensure that you are able to do so in style and safety.

In the US alone approximately 1.2 million dogs are killed on the roads each year. In most of these cases, the dog was hit for a relatively simple reason considering the facts. The dog cannot be seen by the motorist and the driver only spots the dog once before it is too late to take evasive action.

So, how does The Fluffy Land help stop these easily preventable deaths? The answer is simple: we make you and your dog or cat more visible at night to oncoming traffic. With our Pet Safety – Rechargeable LED Dog Collar you and your dog will be spotted immediately by motorists no matter how dark!

They are elegant and stylish, compact and easy to handle. They will make you and your dog safer when you are outside.The Fluffy Land specializes in making clothes, collars, and other items that give a touch of panache to your pet. There is no reason that you and your dog should not look good when you step out into the neighborhood. The range of items you’ll find in its storeroom will allow you to purchase the best garments and dog collars to be found anywhere.

Having a dog shouldn’t be a burden but a fun and affordable experience. The Fluffy Land is committed to making helping you turn this vision into a reality. Shopping at The Fluffy Land allows you to Grab Free goodies on Weekly Free Items. Only Pay Shipping to Redeem. We are constantly giving away premium items. A visit to our site will allow you to see the items being given away that week. We also ship items worldwide for free. You only need to pay a small fee to redeem any of the weekly free items you’ve ordered.

You can shop in a way that is financially wise and also furthers a good cause. The Fluffy Land gives a portion of its sales revenue to area dog shelters. Shopping with us will allow you to get equipment that will help you keep your dog safe. It will also help you do your part in the rescue and care of other dogs.

For more information visit https://thefluffyland.com/