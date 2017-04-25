Largely described as disorganized and incompetent, Florida criminal lawyer, Steven W. The corps is also known as Steven William Copus has come under fire from different quarters. The lawyer with Florida Bar Number 663352 has been alleged of different crimes ranging from falsely obtaining monies from his clients without delivering the appropriate service, to failing to meet court appointments leading to lost cases.

Steven Copus is alleged of overcharging his clients and subsequently failing to deliver the required services. This has led to many people not only losing their money, but also costing them important life assets such as child custody.

Attorney Williams of Shalimar, Florida has also been accused of being incompetent and lacking the requisite skills and knowledge to be called a lawyer. An alleged drunk, Steven Copus has been accused of not being able to write things as simple as motion papers.

His negligent on different fronts has been reported to cause sorrow and sadness to many families. It is even more worrisome that despite reports of his escapades and exploits, Steven Copus remains a practicing lawyer, with many innocent clients falling victim of his antics.

He has been reported on platforms like Rip-off Report. His previous clients allegedly warned the public against doing business with Steven Copus under the law firm, Copus & Copus, P.A, established with his wife, Jennifer Hanson Copus.

Steven Copus has his firm located on 1186 Eglin Pkwy, Shalimar, FL 32579-1227, and his clients – previous and present, are calling the attention of the necessary bodies to the possible arrest and subsequent prosecution of Steven and his wife Jennifer.

It is the interest of the public that these persons are held responsible for their actions to ensure sanity in the legal sector.

CONTACT:

Steven Copus

Company: Copus & Copus, P.A

Phone: 0700 91 21 68

Address: 5847 San Felipe, Suite 2600, Houston, Texas 77057

Email: info@copus.com

Website: http://www.copusrip.com