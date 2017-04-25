Caledonia Tree Care’s (CTC) new website has a clean and uncluttered design, improved functionality and navigation, and enhanced rich content with extensive service information to help visitors understand CTC’s complete range of tree surgery and garden landscaping services. The new website went live in April 2017, and is located at the new web address: www.ctc.scot . Service descriptions, images, answers to frequently asked questions, and application case studies work together to provide a detailed overview of CTC’s capabilities across a range of sectors, including residential, corporate and local councils.

Designed towards the user experience from the outset, the website was created by ISFX using the latest technology so the site is compatible with the latest browsers and mobile devices – without the need for Adobe® Flash to view the content.

Caledonia Tree Care offer a wide range of services to meet the needs of corporate commercial clients, private residential clients, and local councils. Services include; tree surgery, stump removal, tree trimming and pruning, hedge trimming, garden landscaping, and emergency tree removal. CTC’s new website provides visitors with extensive information, images, and answers to FAQs to help explain the specialised services on offer. Consultancy services, inspections and tree surveys are available for councils, housing associations and property management companies.

“Servicing North East Scotland, Caledonia Tree Care has extensive experience in all aspects of Arboriculture, Forestry and Landscaping,” said John Stuart, Owner of Caledonia Tree Care. “We believe this new site will let our visitors have an informative experience with all aspects regarding our company, as well as the arboriculture and landscaping industry as a whole, as CTC continues to grow and our online presence increases.”

Visitors to Caledonia Tree Care’s new website can find information about the team’s professional qualifications, health and safety policies, liability insurance, and commitment to the environment, so clients can contract CTC with confidence.

On the CTC website, visitors can stay informed with the latest news from the company, as well as the tree surgery and landscaping industry. The Blog features tips, advice and opinion pieces from CTC’s expert arborist and landscapers to help guide people towards better tree and lawn care.

Furthermore, the new website allows visitors to share blog articles and pages of interest with others, across a variety of social media networks – Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn and E-mail.

For more information and free onsite quotes, call 07867 997750 or visit www.ctc.scot

About Caledonia Tree Care:

Caledonia Tree Care are a team of qualified, experienced and skilled tree surgeons and landscapers operating throughout Aberdeenshire and surrounding areas. From small urban gardens to large rural estates, the company is fully equipped to handle all types of garden landscaping and tree work. Each team member is fully qualified and certified to offer expert advice, knowledge and experience for better tree and lawn care. All tree work is fully compliant with BS 3998 (2010) and Arboricultural Standards, and covered by public liability insurance up to £5,000,000. For more information and free onsite quotes, visit www.ctc.scot

Contact:

John Stuart

Company: Caledonia Tree Care

Registered Address: 35 Academy Road, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, AB43 9LE, Scotland

Phone: 07867 997750

Email: info@ctc.scot