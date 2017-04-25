One of the leading yoga retreat centers in Nicaragua is announcing new dates during 2017/2018 for their Ashtanga yoga teacher training program.

Ashtanga Yoga Nicaragua offers immersive, comprehensive yoga teacher trainings in Nicaragua to yoga practitioners and aspiring yoga teachers from all levels and all styles of yoga.

The yoga training consists of a one month long, 200-hour, residential and intensive course. Within the yoga teacher training course there are four modules, one building on the other, each one week in its length, leading the students in a step-by-step way towards their yoga teacher certification.

Students will gain the practical and theoretical knowledge about the foundation of yoga so that they, after the program, will have a strong self-practice in yoga of their own and be able to safely and effectively share the many benefits of yoga with others.

The goal for the yoga teacher certification in Nicaragua is to provide the students with the necessary knowledge and tools to start teaching yoga and to give each student the safe space and support they need in the process.

The yoga training focuses on the traditional Primary Series in Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga and the Modified Primary Series for the beginner yoga students. The curriculum includes asana practice, meditation, pranayama, yogic philosophy studies, yoga history, functional anatomy, practicing teaching and becoming a yoga teacher.

After completion of the yoga teacher certification in Nicaragua students will receive a certificate of completion showing that they are eligible to apply and register with Yoga Alliance (in the US) and Yoga Alliance Professionals (in the UK).

Our faculty consists of a group of experienced yoga teacher trainers who each have an expertise in different subjects in the program. We teach what we practice and we are highly committed to support each yoga teacher trainee in their personal journey within the setup of small groups of maximum 12 students.

The location for the yoga teacher training center is on a quiet and peaceful place by the Pacific Ocean wish makes it the perfect location for becoming a certified yoga teacher. Here students can easily unplug from their everyday busy life and get the peace they need to connect inwards in their personal development through the process of yoga.

Even thought the location in Ostional is remote there are quick and easy access to Managua and the airport where students get their pick up and drop off. San Juan del Sur, the most popular tourist town in Nicaragua, is only one hour away with the local bus.

Anyone with a minimum of two years regular yoga practice interested in becoming a yoga teacher or interested in deepening their yoga practice are welcome to join the program to become a certified yoga teacher.

We offer an all-inclusive affordable package, which includes tuition, training material, certification, accommodation, and three meals per day. Pick up and drop off at Managua airport is also included in the package.

For more details about dates, curriculum, fees, perquisites, location and extra activities visit our website: http://www.ashtangayoganicaragua.com