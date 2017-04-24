LG G6 is to be unveiled on Monday 24th April 2017 in India. The Korean giant has announced to launch its latest flagship device LG G6 in to Indian markets. The LG G6 was showcased at MWC (Mobile World Congress) at Barcelona held this year. The pre-order process of the said device has already begun on company’s official site and to help our viewers we have compiled all the necessary information required before you can make a buying decision.

The price of the device is not yet officially announced by it is expected to be anywhere between INR 53,000 – 54,000. There are certain Cashback options available as part of Pre-booking offers, which we have mentioned below after the specifications.

LG G6 Specifications:

Display

• 5.7” QHD Plus

• Full Vision Display

• 2880 x 1440

Processor

• Qualcomm® Snapdragon™

• 821 2.35 GHz + 1.6Hz

• Quad-Core

Camera

• Dual-Rear Cameras: 13 Megapixels

• Front Camera: 5 Megapixels

Battery

• 3,300 mAh

• Non-Removable

Operating System

• Android™ 7.0 Nougat

Memory

• ROM: 32 GB

• RAM: 4 GB

• MicroSD™ Support

Design/Display

• 5.7″ QHD Plus Full Vision Display (2880 x 1440) with 564 ppi and 18:9 Aspect Ratio

• Metal Body with Glass Backing

• Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 on Screen and Rear Camera; Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on Back

• Rear Key with Fingerprint ID

• Dolby Vision™ HDR – expanded Dynamic Range for enriched brightness and greater contrast

• Video content must be created in Dolby Vision or HDR10 to take advantage of HDR playback.

• Protection against water immersion for 30 minutes at a depth of 1.5 meters.

• The LG G6 is compliant with a military standards test (MIL-STD-810G Method 516.6, Procedure IV “Transit Drop”). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.

• Sold separately.

• IP68 Water and Dust Resistance

• Shock Resistant with MIL-STD-810G Testing

• USB Type-C™ Charging Port with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 – reversible design for easier plug-in; fast charging and data transfer

• Wireless Charging with Compatible Dock

Camera/Video

Dual Rear Cameras with Wide-Angle Lens

• 13 MP Standard-Angle Lens – 71 degrees, 1/3.06″ image sensor, f/1.8 low light

• 13 MP Wide-Angle Lens – 125 degrees, 1/3.06″ image sensor, f/2.4 low light

• Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF) – fast, stable autofocus for objects at long distance or in outdoor environments

• Camera Resolutions: up to 4160 x 3120

• Manual Mode – adjust shutter speed, ISO, exposure, white balance, and more; save image as RAW (JPEG + DNG)

• Optical Image Stabilization (OIS 2.0) – capture sharp images quickly with less blur

• Tracking Focus – track and maintain focus on a moving object

• Zero Shutter Lag – capture image immediately when shutter is pressed in camera mode

• HDR Options – set HDR mode to on, off, or auto to control contrast in images

• Zoom Out. Zoom In. – zoom continuously between standard and wide-angle lenses

• Camera and Video Zoom – up to 8x

• Square Camera – divides the UI in two 1:1 squares; includes Snap Shot, Match Shot, Grid Shot, and Guide Shot

• Pop-out Picture Mode – use both rear cameras to automatically add frame effects

• Filter Effect – preset filter effects give photos a film-like look

• Burst Shot – hold the shutter button to take multiple shots in sequence

• 360 Panorama Mode – capture the whole scene with stitched together shots

• Multi-view – create a photo or video collage with the dual rear and front cameras

• Fast snapshot – double press volume key for direct access to camera, even when phone is in sleep mode

Wide-Angle Front Camera and Full HD Camcorder

• 5 MP Wide-Angle Lens – 100 degrees, f/2.2 low light; toggle for standard-angle (82 degrees) option

• Front Camera Resolutions: 2560 x 2160

• Auto Shot – face detection automatically takes a selfie

• Gesture Shot – take selfies with a simple hand gesture

• Gesture Interval Shot – make a fist twice to take four selfies in sequence

–

• Gesture View – transitions between camera mode and preview mode automatically when phone is lowered

• Selfie Light – screen illuminates around the photo preview for well-lit selfies

• Beauty Shot – adjustable setting softens facial features

4K Ultra HD Rear Camcorder

• Video Resolutions: up to 3840 x 2160

• Electronic Image Stabilization – capture sharp video quickly with less blur

• Steady Record 2.0 – record smoother, clearer videos on the move

• Hi-Fi Video Recording – record video with higher-quality sound

• Slow-Motion Video Recording – 1280 x 720 resolution, 120 FPS

• Video Manual Mode – adjust audio focus, manual focus, white balance, frame rates, and more

• Wind Noise Filter – minimize background and wind noise

• Live Shot – take still shots while recording video

• Available only on rear-facing camera or camcorder.

• Available only on front-facing camera or camcorder.

• Available only in manual mode; videos with Hi-Fi audio play only in apps that support Hi Fi.

• Not available with some camcorder settings.

• Snap Video – combine a series of short video clips

• Time-Lapse Video – record a video that plays back faster than

• Quick Video Editor – trim and adjust the speed of your videos

• Auto Edit4 – creates a 15-, 30-, or 60-second highlight clip from a longer video for easy sharing

• Pause & Resume Video Recording – pause then resume video recording for a continuous file

• Live Zooming – zoom in/out on videos during playback

• Video Screenshot – capture still shots from a video playback

• Tag Location – include location information with photos and videos

LG G6 Price and offers:

The price of LG G6 is expected to be between INR 53,000-54,000 and there are some Cashback offers valid till 1st May 2017 for Indian consumers. There are a total of Rs.7000/- Cashback, from which Rs.2000/- is for pre-booking while Rs.5000/- is valid till 31st May 2017. Both the offers are valid only for SBI and HDFC card holders.

LG is also giving away “EA special gifts” for 6 mobile games including Cookie Jam, Temple Run 2, and Spider-Man Unlimited among others

Buy LG G6:

You can pre-book your device from the company’s official website. Here’s the link.