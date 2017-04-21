Jewelry designer Neety Singh hosted a two days jewelry exhibition for all the jewelry lovers where she showcased her latest collection. Her designs are inspired by the Mughal collection; her designs and inspiration are our Indian roots. A collection when contemporary design meets India heritage. Neety Singh creates timeless masterpieces, based on the traditional practice of ‘Meenakari’ with a refined modern aesthetic. The pieces are with delicacy in its vein and a contemporary adaptation of traditional styles, impeccably symbolizing today’s women tastes and preferences. Through her designs, she tries to break the myth that an investment cannot be beautiful or aesthetic. In her exhibition, she showcased the latest range of Navratans, Chandbalas, polka necklaces, and chokers that can be worn on any occasion or with any outfits. The collection comprises beautiful uncut diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and bangles.