Jewelry designer Neety Singh hosted a two days jewelry exhibition for all the jewelry lovers where she showcased her latest collection. Her designs are inspired by the Mughal collection; her designs and inspiration are our Indian roots. A collection when contemporary design meets India heritage. Neety Singh creates timeless masterpieces, based on the traditional practice of ‘Meenakari’ with a refined modern aesthetic. The pieces are with delicacy in its vein and a contemporary adaptation of traditional styles, impeccably symbolizing today’s women tastes and preferences. Through her designs, she tries to break the myth that an investment cannot be beautiful or aesthetic. In her exhibition, she showcased the latest range of Navratans, Chandbalas, polka necklaces, and chokers that can be worn on any occasion or with any outfits. The collection comprises beautiful uncut diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and bangles.
Related Posts
Best method to get YSL hand bags on sales will blow your mind
January 10, 2017
Categories
Ads
Login
Recent Posts
- Central Venous Catheter Market Global Industry Analysis Non-tunnelled Catheters Expected to Dominate the Market Through 2026
- Kiln Shell Scanner Market Analysis- Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, Forecast, Application Analysis To 2022
- Latest Research report on Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market predicts favorable growth and forecast till 2022
- Post-It & Sticky Notes Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2022
- Ceramic Mosaic Tile Market Analysis- Size, Share, overview, scope, Revenue, Gross Margin, Segment and Forecast 2022
Recent Comments