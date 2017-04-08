The Lauren Ashtyn Collection, an industry-leading provider of luxury hair extensions and other hair care products and tools, has announced several dates and locations the company will visit during their upcoming spring tour season. The South Carolina-based luxury hair extension company’s tour comes months after their products were featured in the gift bags at the 2017 Grammy Awards® in February.

The founder of The Lauren Ashtyn Collection , Lauren Ashtyn Guest, as well as other stylists will represent the brand and interact with fans and those interested in learning more about their products. At past events, many people have attended seeking the opportunity to meet the company’s founder and potentially have her customize their luxury hair extension from the Collection.

The designer’s spring tour consists of various events and trade shows throughout the country. From Friday, April 7th through Sunday, April 9th, 2017, The Lauren Ashtyn Collection will attend the Spring Market event at Agricenter International in Memphis, Tennessee. Tickets to the event are $8.00 per day or $15.00 for a three-day pass, and admission is free for children 12 and under. https://www.facebook.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/

From Friday, April 21st to Sunday, April 23rd, 2017, the luxury hair extension designer will attend the Spring Market at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson, Mississippi. Over 100 different fashion merchants will attend the Spring Market in Jackson, which showcases the best products from the top names in the fashion industry throughout the South. Boutiques and brands from Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas will all be represented. As with the Spring Market event in Memphis, admission is $8.00 for a one-day pass and $15 for a three-day pass; children 12 & under are admitted free. A special “Cupcakes & Cocktails” event will also take place the Friday of the event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. See https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/tour-schedule/ for more details.

Each extension from The Lauren Ashtyn Collection is made from the finest, 100% human European Remy hair available. The quality of the pieces allows them to be shampooed and blown dry. Styling using curling irons and flat irons is also possible with the luxury hair extensions offered by the Collection. Additionally, the pieces are fully customizable with regard to style, cut and color. They utilize a unique 4-clip system with a focus on being quick and easy to attach while maintaining a secure feel and keeping the surrounding hair free from damage. Further details can be found at https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/faqs/

Lauren Ashtyn Guest, an experienced stylist herself, designed the pieces to be easily incorporated into stylists’ practices. For more information on their luxury hair extensions, or to learn more about their upcoming tour dates and see a list of fall 2017 tour dates, the company may be contacted using the information provided below. https://www.instagram.com/thelaurenashtyncollection/?hl=en

Contact:

Company: The Lauren Ashtyn Collection

Address: 162 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303

Phone: 864-590-8924

Email: contact@laurenashtyn.com

Website: https://thelaurenashtyncollection.com/